Here’s What To Expect From ‘Trigun Stampede’ Season 2

Trigun is back, baby. Hopefully this time with more for the girlz, and by “girlz,” I mean Milly Thompson. Give us the six-foot cinnamon roll himboette with a minigun. I need it more than air. More than water on the planet Gunsmoke. More than whatever 60 billion double dollars could buy me.

But now we’re stuck waiting after season 1 dropped. While we don’t know exactly when Trigun Stampede season 2 will come out, we can make some educated guesses. The production studio behind the anime announced that season 2 had been greenlit as of March 2023. Given that anime series tend to take a year to a year and a half between seasons, it’s likely that we will see Trigun Stampede return in spring or summer of 2024.

One thing is certain: The second season is gonna get wild. While the original Trigun anime concluded at the end of the Trigun manga, it wasn’t even able to scratch the surface of the manga’s sequel, Trigun Maximum. To tell the truth, I didn’t even know that there was such a thing as Trigun Maximum, having only seen the anime not read the manga. I know; I’m a poser and a fake fan.

But here’s the thing: because Trigun Stampede season one played a little fast and loose with the events of the original manga and anime, we can’t say for certain what season 2 will bring. After all, it’s likely that the creators will continue to mess around with plot points, so it’s not as simple as looking to the manga and charting a course for the anime by following the arcs yet unadapted.

If the ending of season 2 tells us one thing, it’s this: Milly Thompson will return. At the end of the second season, Milly Thompson is mentioned by name by the no longer wet behind the ears Meryl. The second season will no doubt introduce us to the seasoned and cynical Meryl from the beginning of the original manga, who will serve as a senior to the rookie Milly.

The post-credits scene at the end of the finale also reveals a major Trigun Maximum plot point: the fleet of spaceships from Earth. The fleet will introduce us to new characters, both human and plant, for Vash and the gang to contend with. It’s also likely that we’ll be introduced to other members of the Gung-Ho Guns not seen in Trigun Stampede’s first season, along with more from the enigmatic leader Legato Bluesummers.

Who’s who in the cast?

The main cast for the first season of the series is as follows, and all of these characters (and their respective voice actors) will certainly appear in the second—except for maybe Roberto, because (spoiler) he’s dead. But there could be flashbacks!

Vash the Stampede Japanese: Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Tomoyo Kurosawa (young) English: Johnny Yong Bosch, Kristen McGuire (young)

Millions Knives Japanese: Junya Ikeda, Yumiri Hanamori (young) English: Austin Tindle, Megan Shipman (young)

Meryl Stryfe Japanese: Sakura Ando English: Sarah Roach

Nicholas D. Wolfwood Japanese: Yoshimasa Hosoya English: David Matranga

Roberto De Niro Japanese: Kenji Matsuda English: Ben Bryant

Legato Bluesummers Japanese: Koki Uchiyama English: Daman Mills



