Here's the Release Date for The Sandman on Netflix | The Mary Sue

Netflix Geeked Week is finally here. The streamer is dropping more teasers and news than my fangirl brain can handle. Although it is only the first day of the week-long event, to me, today’s theme on the Netflix shows is the most important.

The very first full panel, hosted by my geeky queen Felicia Day, focused on the upcoming show The Sandman. Author Neil Gaiman, screenwriter Allan Heinberg, Tom Sturridge (Dream), and more of the crew gave us a lot of behind-the-scenes information and hinted at what we are in store for. However, the biggest news was the official release date of the show—and it is closer than you think.

What Dreams May Come

The Sandman series is based on the comic book series by Neil Gaiman that maintains a huge fanbase. Netflix announced the show what feels like a lifetime ago, but has been very secretive about any real details (besides their amazing cast list). It was only last month that we saw any kind of trailer. But Netflix is taking pity on us and releasing the series on August 5th.

The panel also discussed the look of the show and how connected to the comics it is. The actors discussed comparing panels of the comics to the sets to make sure the accuracy was there. Dream’s iconic helmet made an appearance, proving that their prop department did its research in creating this masterpiece. They also promised great costumes. From Johanna Constantine’s super cool trench coat to Dream’s epic outfits (or lack thereof), fans will have a lot of cosplay inspiration to draw from.

Watch the longer trailer with the official release date below:

Thankfully, August 5th is just far enough away that everyone can read (or re-read) the comic series before the streaming premiere.

(feature image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]