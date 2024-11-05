‘He doesn’t go away’: Former Republican lawmaker paints haunting picture of Trump’s possible 2028 election bid

Former Florida Representative David Jolly cast doubt on Donald Trump’s recent claims about his political future, painting a stark picture of the former president’s potential influence extending well beyond 2024.

Recommended Videos

Despite Trump’s September statement to journalist Sharyl Attkisson that he wouldn’t seek office again if unsuccessful this year, Jolly envisions a different scenario. “He doesn’t go away,” Jolly told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Monday. “He might go to prison, but I promise you, he will consider running in 2028.”

The reality of MAGA on the ground tells a much more complex story. Recent developments in Arizona, a key battleground state, reveal growing concerns about MAGA’s sustainability. “We don’t have anybody in the Republican Party who’s even close,” Trump supporter Terri Seiber told Politico, highlighting the movement’s unique, almost exclusive dependence on its founder.

The challenge facing MAGA extends beyond mere succession planning. As one Republican organizer in Arizona noted, “The only person who’s been able to win on the MAGA platform is Trump,” suggesting the movement’s ideas may prove unpalatable when delivered by conventional politicians.

At 78, Trump would be 82 in 2028, raising practical questions about future campaigns. This reality of his age, which appears to be already an issue, combined with the movement’s apparent inability to cultivate new leadership in his mold, points to more than deep structural issues within MAGA—it says the messaging has never been truly strong enough to last on its own.

Let not kid ourselves, Trump will run again in 2028. We’ve seen this cycle too many times. Republicans will blame Trump for the lost and return to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the ring within the same month. https://t.co/g3EbBUrJ0h — Denise Wu (@denisewu) November 5, 2024

Adding to this, there is a growing recognition amongst Trump’s true believers that MAGA’s sustainability is inextricably linked to Trump’s personal political timeline, as in they understand there is no wrestling heel type on deck to carry on the messaging. “I think we’re in trouble,” Lisa Gilliland told Politico, speaking about the movement’s post-Trump future.

Even potential successors like Kari Lake, once celebrated as “Trump in a dress,” have failed to capture the movement’s essence, trailing significantly in Arizona polls. As anti-Trump Republican strategist Barrett Marson told Politico, “Donald Trump, he’s a singular figure. No one can emulate him. No one can imitate him.”

Probably not his last rally. Barring death, regardless of today's outcome Trump will be the Republican candidate in '28. https://t.co/D3kl8G4kAq — Schrödinger's Sneetch Belly (@RTodKelly) November 5, 2024

This singularity Marson points out, again, hints at a deeper actuality: MAGA’s appeal has almost never relied on solid policy positions and has hitched its trailer to Trump’s distinctive ability to present largely racist, sexist, and xenophobic ideas through the lens of celebrity and showmanship. The fact is his messaging would not work with a straightforward politician; Trump presented the great Trojan horse of problematic messaging and policy. “The fever’s got to break,” Marson observed, suggesting the movement’s sustainability faces serious challenges once separated from Trump’s unique persona.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy