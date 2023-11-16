Holy Gotham City Sirens! ‘Harley Quinn’ Is Renewed for Season 5

Sound the Gotham City Sirens: Harley Quinn has been renewed for season 5! The hilarious animated series will return to Max to continue the stories of Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Clayface, King Shark, and more beloved DC heroes and villains.

Season 4 saw Harley (Kaley Cuoco) breaking good with the Bat-Family as Ivy (Lake Bell) took on a new job as CEO of the Legion of Doom. Despite working on opposite sides, Harlivy remain very much in love and even travel to the future where they meet their daughter Princess Ladyfingers/General Neytiri (the series never misses an opportunity to make an Avatar joke).

When does season 5 premiere on Max?

Harley Quinn season 5 doesn’t yet have a release date. However, the spinoff series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will premiere sometime in 2024.

Who is returning for season 5?

Fans can expect the return of Kaley Cuoco (Harley Quinn), Lake Bell (Poison Ivy), Alan Tudyk (Clayface, Joker), Ron Funches (King Shark), J.B. Smoove (Frank), Tony Hale (Doctor Psycho), Briana Cuoco (Barbara Gordon), Sanaa Lathan (Catwoman), Harvey Guillén (Nightwing), Aline Elasmar (Talia al-Ghul), Jim Rash (The Riddler), James Adomian (Bane), Christopher Meloni (James Gordon), Jacob Tremblay (Robin), Giancarlo Esposito (Lex Luthor), Diedrich Bader (Batman), Rachel Dratch (Nora Fries), and more. And likely more special guest stars will pop up in the new season.

What all is going to happen?

When we last left Harley Quinn, she found herself unable to kill Joker after he shot and paralyzed Barbara Gordon. Realizing she straddles the line between hero and villain, Harley teams up with Ivy and Barbara to rescue a weakened Superman and destroy LexCorp, Wayne Enterprises, and the Legion of Doom. A revived Superman puts the moon back together, as Steppenwolf banishes Lex Luthor to Apokolips. Season 4 ended with an exciting development: Harley leaves the Bat Fam and joins up with Ivy, Barbara Gordon (Briana Cuoco), and Catwoman(Sanaa Lathan) to form the Gotham City Sirens. Season 5 will follow this new team-up as they face off against Talia al-Ghul (Aline Elasmar) and a newly resurrected Nightwing (Harvey Guillén).

There’s lots of Harlivy action to come, so stay tuned for more news of season 5. And in the words of Kite-Man, “Hell Yeah!”

