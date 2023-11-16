Let’s Go Girls, ‘Harley Quinn’ Has Been Renewed for Season 5

What’s up, puddin’ cups? Your day is about to get a whole lot better. After a few months of lingering uncertainty following the season 4 finale, Harley Quinn has finally been renewed for season 5.

Max has officially given a season 5 renewal to Harley Quinn, the acclaimed animated series featuring everyone’s favorite baseball-bat-swingin’ anti-hero. In a statement, executive producers Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey said of the renewal, “We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper.”

Season 4 saw Harley and Ivy (Harlivy, for the shippers) taking separate paths, with HQ exploring life as a superhero with the Bat-family and Poison Ivy accepting a job as CEO of the Legion of Doom. Unfortunately, Ivy’s attempts to engineer “socially conscious” evil plans were met with derision and she soon learned that Lex Luthor only hired her as a distraction from his plan to block the sun and steal Superman’s powers. Harley’s time with the Bat-family made her realize that she’s not a good guy or a bad guy; she’s just Harley Quinn. At the end of season 4, Harley and Ivy realize they’re better together (duh) and turn Lex’s weapon against him, destroying the Legion of Doom and LexCorp.

Aaaand they team up with Batgirl to form the Gotham City Sirens—a name undoubtedly familiar to many longtime fans of Harley Quinn and DC Comics. Warner Bros. was developing a live-action Gotham City Sirens movie for some time, and while it’s possible that James Gunn and Peter Safran could revive the idea, I’m far more interested in what the Harley Quinn team has up their sleeve.

The Harley Quinn season 4 finale aired on September 14, and between the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes—to say nothing of the ongoing nonsense under David Zaslav’s reign—it was unclear when or if we’d hear news of season 5. But a fifth season is indeed on the way, along with the previously announced animated spinoff Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, coming sometime in 2024. Max hasn’t revealed when we can expect season 5 of Harley Quinn to premiere, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long to see the world’s greatest couple back in action—this time with a (platonic?) third.

