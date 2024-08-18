Is your anime take cringe? There’s only one way to find out

Do you want to be judged by an online quiz over your favorite anime? That’s not half as bad as getting ambushed by a street interviewer who asks you for your worst anime take.

Maybe you’re not taking this quiz for yourself. If you have friends with cringy anime preferences, ‘hardanimeshirts.com DnD Quiz’ is the best way to let them know. Don’t tell your friends that their anime ranking is terrible. Let this quiz do the job for you. Conversely, if you think your anime taste is great, this quiz will definitely prove you otherwise in a matter of seconds.

Don’t believe me? I thought my takes weren’t that bad, until I was called by this quiz a “Racist Sinophile” for putting Attack on Titan and Frieren above Berserk. I knew I had committed a crime in those rankings somewhere, but I didn’t think it would be racism. Do I believe that Eren Yeager has the mandate of heaven? He had the mandate to squish mankind, so absolutely.

Wrong, I believe Eren Yeager has the mandate of heaven.

How does the quiz work?

Unlike other quizzes, this one would ask you to rank fourteen popular anime on a scale of “based to cringe.” The results will mostly slander you, while some quiz takers will be lucky enough to be called a “Based Visionary.” Your answers will also be divided into these four categories: horny, racist, based, and cringe. Arrange your rankings wisely, and your results will be decided based on what the bot thinks of you as an anime fan. The bot can affirm you, but it will most likely demolish you. In any case, my guess is as good as a coin toss. Good luck.

Are you ready to be humbled? You can take the quiz here at hardanimeshirts.com.

