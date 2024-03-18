‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’s First Season Is Coming to a Close & We’re Already Pining for More

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is one of the most popular anime and manga series right now. As the last episode of the anime will air on March 22, 2024, many fans are wondering if there will be more seasons of Frieren.

Recommended Videos

Frieren has a familiar anime setup and story, but with a very novel and charming twist. Written by Kanehito Yamada, Frieren centers around your typical Tolkienian fantasy world with elves, dwarves, mages, monsters, and so on, but told from the perspective of a fellowship of adventurers who have already done a lifetime of adventuring. This pivots the framing to something closer to a travelogue and memoir, which I haven’t seen in any other show.

The cast of characters in this core fellowship includes the elven mage Frieren, the dwarf Eisen, Heiter the priest, and Himmel the hero. As Frieren is an elf, she has an exceptionally long lifespan, which drastically alters how she perceives historical events and the general passage of time.

Fans are eager for news of a second and even third (why not fourth!) season of the show. As of now, there is no official confirmation of Frieren‘s renewal. There are only 12 volumes of the manga out right now, meaning that further production could be halted until the source material gets farther along. The anime is currently on its 27th episode, with the 28th coming out later this month.

So far, both the show and manga have been wildly successful. According to IMDb, over 17 million copies of the manga have been sold, a figure significantly boosted by the anime’s success.

Given this massive popularity, subsequent seasons of the show are almost guaranteed. For now, keep an eye out for updates on Frieren future seasons.

(featured image: Madhouse)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]