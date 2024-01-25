Is Attack On Titan Over? Answered

Attack on Titan fans didn’t think “the end” would ever come. The series, which premiered in 2013, featured earth-stomping titans who posed humanity’s gravest threat. Attack on Titan instantly became a hit, with each season proving to be better than the last.

What began as an anime about rampaging giants eventually progressed to a complex philosophical story about politics, war, and human nature. Amidst its gruesome themes are characters that fans have grown to love and admire—like the self-interested Jean, who stepped up in seasons 3–4.

Mikasa, who has been portrayed as living only for Eren, found the courage to break away and choose what’s right for the world. Armin, who wasn’t the strongest of the bunch, became a good mediator for the Eldians in the fourth season. Even Levi, who was once “humanity’s strongest,” has retired to live a peaceful life after The Rumbling. Not everybody lived to see season 4 of Attack on Titan, but those who made it were met with well-deserved peace and recognition. This was all thanks to Eren, who sacrificed all his hopes and dreams so that everyone he cared about could live.

Does this mean that Attack on Titan is never coming back? Based on the events of the manga, Attack on Titan is officially over. The manga ended in 2021, which left many fans crying (and debating) over the last chapter. It was the end of an era, and it’s all thanks to Hajime Isayama, the manga’s author.

In 2023, Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 aired its last episode. It followed the manga’s ending, and many were satisfied by it. The conclusion of the anime and the manga was by no means perfect, but Attack on Titan landed on two feet. MAPPA’s team and their stunning animations did justice to the beloved series. The last episode showcased the best of Attack on Titan, and it’s a bittersweet reminder that the anime won’t ever be returning.

(featured image: MAPPA)

