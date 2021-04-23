comScore Happy Anniversary to That Time Trump Suggested We All Inject Bleach! | The Mary Sue

Happy Anniversary to That Time Donald Trump Suggested Injecting Bleach to Cure COVID-19!

By Vivian KaneApr 23rd, 2021, 1:00 pm

Donald Trump looks at a graph during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 23, 2020

One year ago today, Donald Trump made what has to have been one of the worst recommendations of his entire presidency, if not life. That was the day that Trump suggested we inject disinfectant into the human body as a cure for COVID-19.

After discussing the possibility of putting an “ultraviolet or just very powerful light” inside of ourselves to knock out the virus, Trump moved onto other ideas.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute,” Trump said during the day’s press briefing. “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

April 23, 2020: The day a whole bunch of cleaning product brands had to tell people to please not ingest or inject their products.

President Tide Pod later said he was being “sarcastic,” which literally no one believed. And even if he had been (which, again, he wasn’t), Trump had so many of his supporters brainwashed by that point that far too many people seemed to agree with him that the idea was “interesting.” Following Trump’s comments, there was a pretty huge spike in accidental poisonings with household disinfectants.

This was also the day that Trump’s medical advisor Dr. Deborah Birx gave up entirely. You can really see the moment her soul left her body during Trump’s comments:

It sure is nice not to have to hear literally anything he thinks about anything anymore.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.