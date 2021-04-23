One year ago today, Donald Trump made what has to have been one of the worst recommendations of his entire presidency, if not life. That was the day that Trump suggested we inject disinfectant into the human body as a cure for COVID-19.

After discussing the possibility of putting an “ultraviolet or just very powerful light” inside of ourselves to knock out the virus, Trump moved onto other ideas.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute,” Trump said during the day’s press briefing. “And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

April 23, 2020: The day a whole bunch of cleaning product brands had to tell people to please not ingest or inject their products.

On this date, a star was born. https://t.co/GRRcAhGYPt — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) April 23, 2021

President Tide Pod later said he was being “sarcastic,” which literally no one believed. And even if he had been (which, again, he wasn’t), Trump had so many of his supporters brainwashed by that point that far too many people seemed to agree with him that the idea was “interesting.” Following Trump’s comments, there was a pretty huge spike in accidental poisonings with household disinfectants.

ALERT🚨: We have received several calls regarding questions about disinfectant use and #COVID19. This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route. — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) April 24, 2020

This was also the day that Trump’s medical advisor Dr. Deborah Birx gave up entirely. You can really see the moment her soul left her body during Trump’s comments:

Take Camera 2 pic.twitter.com/mV9oQAnExm — Phil Williams (@NC5PhilWilliams) April 24, 2020

It sure is nice not to have to hear literally anything he thinks about anything anymore.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

