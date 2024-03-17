All Points Converge in ‘Halo’s Season Two Finale

We are currently living in the golden age of television series based on video games. While the video game genre has inspired some of the worst films ever made (see Street Fighter and Doom … or better yet, don’t), the past few years have seen an explosion in critically acclaimed video game adaptations.

Leading the pack is HBO’s The Last of Us, but the post-apocalyptic thriller isn’t alone. There’s Peacock’s darkly comic adaptation of Twisted Metal, Prime Video’s highly anticipated Fallout series, and Paramount+’s military thriller Halo.

While its pop culture impact has been slight, there’s a lot to enjoy in the Halo series. For those unfamiliar with the video game franchise, Halo takes place in the 26th century, when humans have mastered space exploration via the United Nations Space Command. But humanity is threatened by the Covenant, a theocratic military alliance made up of several species of aliens.

To combat the alien threat, humans have created genetically engineered super soldiers, known as Spartans. The strongest among them is Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), who leads the Silver Team. Jen Taylor, reprising her role from the video games, plays his AI partner Cortana.

When does the season 2 finale of Halo premiere?

The series premiered in 2022, returning for an 8-episode second season in February 2024. The eighth and final episode of season two, titled “Halo”, premieres on March 21, 2024 on Paramount+.

Halo has yet to be renewed for a third season, but Paramount+ will likely make an announcement after season two wraps up. Hopefully, we haven’t seen the last of Master Chief and his fellow soldiers.

