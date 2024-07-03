Hallelujah! ‘The Acolyte’ Is Making ‘Star Wars’ Horny Again

Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, Adria Arjona’s Bax Caleen, Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron … Star Wars has always been comprised of certified hotties, and The Acolyte is no different. But the latest episode might just be its steamiest yet, and fans are absolutely living for it.

Like it or not, Star Wars is, at its core, about love. Yes, X-wings and TIE fighters aside, George Lucas’ original vision for the franchise resembles something closer to a soap opera than a sci-fi epic, with Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) and Padmé Amidala’s (Natalie Portman) forbidden romance being a central focus of the prequel trilogy. And with love comes, well … “Hey, point that thing somewhere else!”

I’ll say it: Star Wars is sexy. It always has been. Han Solo (Harrison Ford) picking up Leia (Carrie Fisher) and spinning her around like she weighs nothing? Anakin waking up half-naked and drenched in sweat? Shirtless Kylo Ren (Adam Driver)? Jango Fett (Temuera Morrison) being a badass Mandalorian warrior and a doting father? I mean, c’mon, when Boba Fett (Jeremy Bulloch) taps that Theelin woman’s chin in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi? That gets me giggling and kicking my feet without hesitation, every time. And now, Star Wars has a new baddie (literally) in the form of Manny Jacinto’s Qimir, which is sorely needed, given that the recent slew of Disney+ shows have somewhat lacked in this department.

The Acolyte stans are thirsting for Qimir on main

Manny Jacinto’s forearms … girl dinner! That seems to be one of the biggest pulls from last week’s episode of The Acolyte, titled “Night,” where it was revealed that Mae’s (Amandla Stenberg) “Sith” Master was actually her snarky sidekick, Qimir (Jacinto), all along. Oh, and a bunch of Jedi died, but I digress. All you need to know is that Qimir’s villain reveal had people feeling some type of way, and that episode 6, “Teach/Corrupt,” dials the hotness up to 100. So while it feels wrong to use the word “horny” around anything that involves whatever the f*** Bazil is, we have to talk about Qimir and Osha’s thing.

In the latest episode, Osha (Stenberg) wakes up on an unknown planet after being double-crossed by her twin sis on Khofar. Qimir has seemingly taken Osha under his wing with the intent of training her as his pupil, knowing she’s just as Force-sensitive as his previous apprentice, Mae. But what unfolds throughout the episode is more similar to an enemies-to-lovers dark romance than anything, with Qimir fully taking off his clothes to skinny dip in the ocean not ten minutes in. Cinema is back, baby!

We see you trying to catch a glimpse of what he’s packing, Osha! Later on, Qimir tries to taunt Osha into killing him with his red lightsaber, leading to an extremely hot moment where Osha backs him into a wall. Qimir, unusually confident for a man inches away from getting his throat slit, strokes a (distractingly veiny) hand along Osha’s forearm, and for a split second there, it looks like the pair are about to smooch. Welcome back, Reylo! It doesn’t happen, but there’s some undeniable sexual tension between these two. The Oshmir shippers out there are being well-fed, and yeah, I can safely say Leslye Headland knows exactly what she’s doing.

If this sounds like something ripped straight out of a Wattpad fanfic, well, that’s because it kind of is. Predictably enough, fans are having an absolute heyday on X following the release of the new episode, sharing their own unhinged (horny) thoughts on main. And yeah, the #Oshmir memes are glorious. Here’s a round-up of some of the best reactions to The Acolyte episode 6:

Lusty thoughts aside, Qimir is clearly playing the long game with Osha, tempting her to join the dark side by tapping into her own complicated feelings towards the Jedi—and he might just succeed. At the moment, Osha is more vulnerable than ever, having watched Qimir cut down her friends like butter and manipulate her own sister against her. Without Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) there to guide her, there’s a chance that Osha might succumb to Qimir’s temptations, though whether or not those are feelings of love (or at least, attraction), well…your guess is as good as any.

For now, the mystery continues as The Acolyte nears the finish line on Disney+. And yeah, for the remaining episodes, consider bringing a fan, because things are seriously heating up in every sense of the term.

