Fans Think This Major Star Wars Sequel Trilogy Planet Is Back in ‘The Acolyte’

The Acolyte episode 6, “Teach/Corrupt,” introduces a mystery planet to the Star Wars universe, which some fans are convinced is actually Ahch-To, the planet where Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) went into exile and Rey (Daisy Ridley) received her Jedi training.

The latest episode of The Acolyte explores the aftermath of the devastating battle on Khofar as the remaining Jedi and Qimir (Manny Jacinto) go their opposite ways. As for the latter, he takes Osha (Amandla Stenberg) to an entirely different planet. Usually, when Star Wars movies or shows arrive on a planet, the planet’s name will appear on a title card. However, The Acolyte makes an unusual move, simply referring to the planet as an “Unknown Planet.” The planet where Qimir is stationed has one extremely valuable and rare resource: Cortosis. In Star Wars canon, Cortosis primarily existed on the planets Dinzo and Mokivj, but this planet doesn’t appear to be either of those.

As viewers examined the beautiful planet with lush greenery, sparse wildlife, rocky cliffs, caves, and clear waters, many noticed that it bears a resemblance to Ahch-To.

Ahch-To’s Star Wars history

Ahch-To appears in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. It’s a planet that rests in the Unknown Regions of the galaxy, making it the perfect isolated spot for Skywalker’s self-imposed exile. Skywalker discovered the planet while searching for the origin of the Jedi. He believes the planet to be the birthplace of the Jedi Order and that the Force-sensitive temple on the planet is the first-ever Jedi Temple.

Thousands of years before Skywalker’s time, the Prime Jedi founded the Jedi Order on Ahch-To. While it’s suspected the Prime Jedi formed a very different Order than the one we know today, there is little confirmed information about this group. They may be explored more in the upcoming Dawn of the Jedi movie, though.

Skywalker remained hidden on the planet until Rey went to find him, seeking to recruit him to the Resistance. Although he refused to come with her, he agreed to train her in the ways of the Jedi. During her time on the planet, she learns that Ahch-To not only has a strong connection to the light side of the Force but also the dark side. The Jedi Temple was actually built upon a powerful nexus of dark side Force energy. At one point, Rey enters a cave with a solid connection to the dark side, in which she sees a mirrored version of herself.

Is Ahch-To the Unknown Planet in The Acolyte?

It’s not surprising that the Unknown Planet in The Acolyte reminded viewers of Ahch-To. Like Ahch-To, the Unknown Planet boasts a gorgeous landscape with deep blue oceans, rugged cliffs, and caves. Additionally, it would make the perfect headquarters for Qimir, given its connection to the light and dark side of the Force, as well as its isolation. However, Ahch-To’s inhabitants, such as the porgs and lanais, are oddly absent on the planet in The Acolyte.

Despite the similarities between Ahch-To and the Unknown Planet, another theory has arisen that The Acolyte‘s planet is actually a Legends world known as Bal’demnic. Bal’demnic is also an ocean planet with rocky cliffs and caves. Additionally, in the Legends canon, the planet is also rich in Cortosis, with Sith Lords Darth Tenebrous and Darth Plagueis seeking the planet for its Cortosis deposits. The Cortosis mines make Bal’demnic a perfect match to the Unknown Planet in The Acolyte, and this wouldn’t be the first time the show has drawn from Legends canon.

However, Ahch-To hasn’t been wholly ruled out yet, and it would certainly give The Acolyte an intriguing connection to the Star Wars sequel series. Whatever the planet is, it certainly seems important in the show, meaning either the powerful Jedi Order origin planet has returned, or a Legends planet just entered official Star Wars canon.

