More Monsters and Heartbreaks Await in ‘Gyeongseong Creature’s Upcoming Second Season

Gyeongseong Creature is a K-drama reimagination of the horrors that occurred in Unit 731. What we thought would be a simple mystery K-drama set in 1940s Korea proved to be more complicated and heartbreaking than we expected.

Recommended Videos

Unit 731 was an Imperial Japanese government project starting in the 1930s. Located in Harbin, China, the authorities involved conducted torturous human experiments on Chinese and other Asian prisoners. Beasts found in the K-drama like the Najin are fictional, but the atrocities and war crimes committed by authorities were real.

The K-drama wasn’t subtle about the Unit 731 reference, and the show started with the Japanese troops burning Unit 731 to the ground before relocating to Gyeongseong, Korea.

Chae-ok’s mother was transformed into a Najin. Despite the torture, Chae-ok’s mother recognizes her and protects her from the incoming bullets. I’m not ready for more heartbreaks in the second season, but it’s reportedly in the works, according to Netflix.

There is currently no release date set by Netflix, but the teaser suggests that time has flown since the 1940s. Korea has been liberated from Japanese colonization and Tae-sang now lives in the modern era. As he watched the old TV, Tae-sang was shown to have a huge scar behind his neck.

A bigger twist is that Tae-sang responded to the name “Ho-jae,” which could mean he adopted a new identity. It’s a wonder how he survived to the modern day, but even Chae-ok’s fate is curious. She was infected by the Najin parasite, and that’s bound to complicate the second season.

The teaser trailer suggests that Park Seo-joon, also known as Tae-sang in the series, will be making a comeback for the second season. Han So-hee, who played Chae-ok, is also likely to make a reappearance since her survival was implied.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]