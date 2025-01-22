‘Goosebumps’ fans already demanding season 3 days after ‘The Vanishing’ premieres

Goosebumps: The Vanishing released all eight episodes on January 10, and fans are already looking forward to season 3. The show follows a story about missing kids from 1994. Children from the present day tell stories about the missing kids from the ’90s and venture into the abandoned site where the kids vanished, only for mayhem to unfold (We’re trying to keep it spoiler-free here, people!).

Some fans took to Reddit to express their interest in a third season. One user wrote, “I kinda hope that they don’t continue with the same storyline or characters for a season 3. I think this whole thing would run better as separate storylines. Honestly, it would really be cool to see a season set in Horrorland!”

“Finished the last two episodes! I understand why they didn’t have a name for episode 8 now. A solid Goosebumps type ending! Moral of the story is you can’t live in past. I’m excited to see if there is a season 3!” another fan wrote on X. (The title for episode 8 was revealed after the episode initially premiered).

Well, there’s good news for those fans because the show’s producers have high hopes for Goosebumps season 3. When speaking with The Direct, producers Rob Letterman and Hilary Winston noted that they “feel good” about a potential season 3. However, Letterman teased that they “need people to watch” season 2 before embarking on season 3.

Where to stream Goosebumps season 1 and 2

Fans can stream Goosebumps and Goosebumps: The Vanishing in full on Disney+. All eight episodes of The Vanishing are available now, which are titled as follows:

Episode 1 – “Stay Out of the Basement Part 1”

Episode 2 – “Stay Out of the Basement Part 2”

Episode 3 – “The Haunted Car”

Episode 4 – “Monster Blood”

Episode 5 – “The Boy Who Cried Monster”

Episode 6 – “The Girl Next Door”

Episode 7 – “Welcome to Camp Nightmare”

Episode 8 – “Invasion of the Body Squeezers”

The cast includes David Schwimmer (Friends, The People vs. O.J. Simpson) as Anthony Brewer, Sam McCarthy (Dead to Me) as Devin Brewer, Jayden Bartels (The Really Loud House) as CeCe Brewer, Francesca Noel (Departures) as Alex, and Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty, Love, Victor) as Jen. The supporting cast includes Galilea La Salvia, Elijah M Cooper, and Stony Blyden.

Well, you heard the producers; watch both seasons on Disney+ now if you want a third installment of Goosebumps!

