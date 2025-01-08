Whether shivering through “The Haunted Mask” or reveling in R.L. Stine’s twists, Goosebumps was my childhood. The Mary Sue interviewed Sam McCarthy and Jayden Bartels from the upcoming series The Vanishing, and let me tell you, they’re just as thrilled about continuing the Goosebumps legacy as fans like me are.

The Goosebumps legacy

Sam and Jayden opened up about their personal connections to the Goosebumps universe. As a lifelong fan, it’s refreshing to see the enthusiasm these two bring to the table, especially when they start thinking about how they’re now part of a legacy that shaped many of us. They’re not just actors bringing these stories to life. They’re fans too, and that passion shows.

When speaking of new generations, Jayden Bartels has an outlook on the legacy aspect of the show. “That’s the hope!” Jayden says about the idea that kids today will be introduced to Goosebumps through the new show. “That’s really crazy to think about because I remember reading Goosebumps….. I want to make my performance as real and as impactful as possible so that it sticks with someone for that long.”

For them, it’s not just about acting in a show, it’s about being part of something much bigger, something that’s going to stick with fans for years to come. Sam chimed in, “Wow, that’s cool I hadn’t thought about that.” But it’s true! The Vanishing is going to be a “gateway” for a new generation into this massive web of legacy.

New York Comic Con

I remember the thrill of picking up a Goosebumps book for the first time, wondering if it would scare me or make me laugh. When I was in elementary and middle school I was the bookworm bringing home 2 books a night and Goosebumps were my go-to until I read them all. I can’t imagine what it must feel like for Jayden and Sam to know that they’ll be part of creating those same feelings for a new wave of fans.

And let’s not forget the Comic-Con aspect! In the interview, the stars reflect on the surreal experience of being part of a Goosebumps-inspired project during New York Comic-Con. Sam talks about how surreal it was to even think about attending the event, and Jayden mentions how she hasn’t quite processed it yet. But the excitement is palpable. “I’m just honored and thrilled and very excited,” she says, and I can totally understand where she’s coming from.

For these two actors, it’s clear that they don’t just see this as another role. Being part of the Goosebumps legacy is a big deal to them, and they’re ready to introduce this spooky world to a whole new audience. Whether it’s through the excitement of filming in New York or the thrill of seeing their faces at Comic-Con, they’re clearly relishing the opportunity to be part of something that’s had such a profound impact on fans like me.

The Vanishing is nearly here!

As a lifelong fan of Goosebumps, I can’t help but feel grateful that these two are so enthusiastic about passing the torch. Sam and Jayden get it, they understand what Goosebumps means to us, and they’re giving it their all to make sure that it continues to thrill, scare, and excite for years to come. I can’t wait to see how they bring these stories to life and I’m so glad they’re just as excited as we are!

The series takes bold steps in its storytelling, combining elements of mystery, supernatural suspense, and heartfelt moments to create something truly unique. The Vanishing isn’t just about scares, it’s about the bonds we form while facing our fears, making it a meaningful addition to the Goosebumps universe.

If you’re itching to dive into the spooky fun, you won’t have to wait long! The Vanishing premieres on January 10, 2025, streaming exclusively on Disney+ and Hulu. Whether you’re a longtime Goosebumps fan or new to the frights, this reimagined series promises to deliver chills, thrills, and a whole lot of nostalgia. So grab your popcorn, turn off the lights, and get ready for a hauntingly good time!

