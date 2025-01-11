The Mary Sue interviewed Ana Ortiz and Francesca Noel about their roles in The Vanishing and how it appeals to audiences of all ages. Whether you grew up devouring Goosebumps books, are a parent introducing it to your kids, or a newcomer, this new series offers something special for everyone.

Recommended Videos

Goosebumps is for everyone!

As someone who grew up with Goosebumps, the books, the TV show, and literally any content I could find, I couldn’t wait to share it with my family. My partner had only read a couple of books, and my eight-year-old daughter had no exposure to the series. Yet, when we all watched the first season in 2023 together, we were all hooked.

I was born in the millennial/Gen Z transition phase so my big introduction to Goosbumps at first was absolutely the books. Since I grew up reading Goosebumps, I do hold those stories very close to my heart. When my family was watching in 2023 I was able to point out the book themes and really get into the nostalgia feel while my daughter was still having the best time being fresh to everything.

That’s exactly what Ortiz and Noel, who star in the series, are so excited about: the show’s broad appeal and ability to draw in both lifelong fans and complete newbies. Ortiz shared how Goosebumps played a key role in her life as a parent. “For my kids, Goosebumps is what made them readers. It got them into the horror genre….. What’s exciting about this season is the mix of edge-of-your-seat scares, mystery, and really funny moments.”

Inclusion means all

For Noel, being part of this adaptation was especially meaningful. “I grew up reading these books. I was always in the library as a kid, hunched over a Goosebumps book. It made such an impact,” she said. Noel also revealed her inner horror and superhero geek. “I’m a huge horror, action, and superhero nerd in general, so playing an action character in this show was mind-blowing. Seeing the sets, working with stunt performers, it was unbelievable.”

Ortiz and Noel’s passion for this project is clear, but they also recognize its larger significance. Ortiz touched on how underrepresented Latinx voices are in the horror genre and what it means for younger viewers to see themselves reflected in such a popular franchise. “I think, for me, it’s really cool to be in something that’s so universal but also has such specificity to it. Also, just being a Latin woman… I think we’re kind of underrepresented in a lot of things, especially in the horror genre. So, for us to come on here and play these roles, it’s really exciting!”

Time for a watch party!

As someone with a family of varying Goosebumps knowledge levels, I think Ortiz and Noel nailed it. The show’s mix of scares, laughs, and heartfelt moments has something for everyone. It’s not just nostalgia bait, it’s a gateway for new fans while still honoring the millennial bookworms among us.

If you haven’t yet stepped into the spooky world of Goosebumps, now’s the perfect time! Goosebumps: The Vanishing is currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, ready to thrill audiences of all ages. Don’t miss it!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy