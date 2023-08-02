‘Good Omens 2’ Finally Gave us a Glimpse at Angel Crowley And it’s Amazing

The second season of Good Omens, which has been available for streaming on Prime Video since July 28, has brought fans and casual viewers alike back into the lives of Aziraphale the angel and Crowley the demon—played brilliantly by Michael Sheen and David Tennant respectively. I swear these two owe me some kind of compensation for the emotional damage of their acting choices.

*** Spoilers ahead for the entirety of the second season of Good Omens***

In what is very much a story that connects the foiled Armageddon of season one—the subject of the original 1990 novel written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett on which the show is based—and the new big existential threat of the already-planned season three, season two returns to Aziraphale and Crowley in their little corner of SoHo, London, and to the troubles that obviously follow them even after they have been branded traitors to both Heaven and Hell. Not that they need help in complicating their lives, they can do that perfectly by themselves with their excellent miscommunication skills.

The unshed tears! The open and vulnerable expression! The fact he immediately puts back his glasses as armor! David Tennant I hope you’re happy with your choices! (Prime Video)

But before we get to see their human-adjacent lives, season two opens with a glimpse of how they were at the very start of everything—and just like season one showed us Aziraphale and Crowley in the Garden of Eden, season two introduced us to our two main characters at the very dawn of creation. And that means that we got to see who Crowley was before he was a demon.

In fact, the angel—yet unnamed, even though of course there are theories galore as to whom he might be—that is going to become Crowley is the very first being we see this season. Alone in a sea of darkness, he asks for help from a blazing-by Aziraphale before cranking up the engine of the universe and creating everything from gravity to matter—and of course, light.

Cute first date ideas: put the universe into motion together (Prime Video)

Aziraphale and angel Crowley look on together as the universe comes into being and the delighted expression on Crowley’s face, as he watches his designs appear out of nowhere and excitedly explains what a nebula does, is enough to melt anyone’s heart.

But since we don’t know Crowley as an angel but as a demon, we also get to see a hint of the fall that is to come—when Aziraphale explains that the universe isn’t meant to last very long since plans for Armageddon are already in place, Crowley says that he’s going to ask some questions directly to God. And asking questions is the fastest way to find yourself taking a “million lightyear freestyle dive into a pool of boiling sulphur,” as Crowley himself put it in season one.

Still, the brief apparition of angel Crowley was a beautiful inclusion to season two—expanding on his character in a season that relies heavily on character study—and one that fans particularly adored. The fandom content has never been better.

Seriously, no one can get enough of it. Myself included.

angel Crowley makes me wanna cover my ceiling in nebula posters and such I want to make her proud pic.twitter.com/AOARNNi3u3 — ace ♡ go2 shpoilers (@acecrisis) July 31, 2023

This is -and i'm not exaggerating- literally the cutest thing i've ever seen in my life. Angel Crowley and her adorable "Oi"#GO2Spoilers pic.twitter.com/YcYwf21dzm — Mal J Fell ☀️ // AZIRAPHALE'S #1 DEFENDER (@SunnyB_stard) July 31, 2023

took pictures of angel crowley like i was at a concert pic.twitter.com/RGGSiUhuYn — dan ? in mourning (@edwardteaching) July 28, 2023

#GO2Spoilers



ahh guys just listen to Angel! Crowley’s little happy noises it’s all gonna be okay pic.twitter.com/ArcsFyoUF4 — ace ♡ go2 shpoilers (@acecrisis) July 28, 2023

Of course there are fancams. What kind of fandom would this be if there weren’t fancams?

And from that, we jump straight into heartbreaking-but-also-funny text posts. Truly the complete fandom experience.

