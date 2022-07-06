Kratos and his son, Atreus, are set to continue their father-son adventure. This time? Toward Ragnarök. Because nothing says familial bonding like facing a Norse apocalypse, right? Originally revealed, well, at the end of God of War 2018 (spoilers for the ending here), God of War Ragnarök was officially announced in September 2020. With the game set to be the finale of the Norse era for God of War, there have been rumors recently about the game being delayed until 2023. However, a new trailer has revealed a secure 2022 date, with another shows multiple editions for the game.

A look at all four editions of God of War Ragnarök

As the final entry in the Norse mythology portion of God of War, it makes sense that there would be so many ways to own this game. From standard editions to “here’s another way to have Mjölnir in your home,” the unboxing video reveals several editions of the game, including the Collector’s Edition and the Jötnar Edition. The unboxing video, which features Ryan Hurst (voice of Thor in the game) and Rafael Grassetti (the art director), gives a good look at each of the items, including how big Mjölnir actually is. Below is a list of all the editions, courtesy of the PlayStation Blog.

God of War Ragnarök – Standard Edition

The God of War Ragnarök Standard Edition (digital and physical) comes with the full game for either PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. If you purchase the God of War Ragnarök standard edition for PlayStation 4, you can upgrade to the PlayStation 5 version for $10 USD (or currency equivalent).

God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

Full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. Kratos Darkdale Armor **

** Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

(cosmetic) ** Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

for the Blades of Chaos** Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

for the Leviathan Axe** Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

**Unlock in-game items via story progression.

God of War Ragnarök – Collector’s Edition

The Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine which houses all the items in the Collector’s Edition.

which houses all the items in the Collector’s Edition. Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. *

on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. A Steelbook Display Case (no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf.

(no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

– In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

– This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside. 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

– A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök. Everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition

*Account for PlayStation Network and internet connection required for code redemption.

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition

7-Inch Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary – This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary.

This includes two tracks from composer Bear McCreary. The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set – Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family.

Representing Faye, Kratos, and Atreus respectively, this pin set symbolizes our heroes’ family. The Legendary Draupnir Ring – A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag.

A ring from Norse Mythology, the Legendary Draupnir Ring comes in a red cloth bag. Brok’s Dice Set – This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand.

This dice set comes with a metallic silver finish with blue detailing. The dice bag features the Huldra Brothers’ brand. Yggdrasil Cloth Map – This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil.

This cloth map shows each of the Nine Realms within the branches and roots of Yggdrasil. Everything in the Collector’s Edition (except the Dwarven Dice Set)

(except the Dwarven Dice Set) Everything in the Digital Deluxe Edition

When will the game be released?

God of War has always been a gaming highlight for PlayStation owners, and this new series has been a thrill to play. This new trailer gives us a taste of the dynamic between Kratos and Atreus, with the two fighting together and championing the fact that they aren’t alone in what they’re about to face. It’s a stark contrast to the Kratos I met back in the PS2 days, and I’m looking forward to taking control of Dad Kratos once again, especially since he has to deal with a teenager now. I’m sure that’ll work out fine throughout the whole “Fimbulwinter is coming and it means Ragnarök is drawing near” bit of the story.

As if tying in with the winter theme, God of War Ragnarök will be released during that period of time when snow miiiiight be on the ground? November 9, 2022 will be here sooner than we think. Pre-orders open beginning on July 15, 2022 at 10AM Eastern.

(featured image: Santa Monica Studio)

