You Are Absolutely Worthy Enough to Wield the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Popcorn Bucket

With Thor: Love and Thunder set to Mjolnir spin into theaters next week, it’s a good time to reveal a cool movie collectible—assuming you’re worthy enough to wield it (spoiler: you are).

Confirmed #ThorLoveAndThunder popcorn bucket, available in @AMCTheatres beginning July 7. Who’s going all in on this? (And can you tag me in pics so I can see what it looks like out in the wild?) pic.twitter.com/yZ73Cy95Th — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 28, 2022

“Confirmed, #ThorLoveAndThunder popcorn Bucket, available in @/AMCTheaters beginning July 7,” writes Erik Davis, who also asks to be tagged in pictures of the bucket if anyone goes to the theater and sees it in person. The popcorn is inside of a nice replica of Mjolnir, the hammer crackling with lightning (to keep your popcorn warm, of course) and resting on a rock as if it’s been waiting for the right person to grab hold of it. I can’t tell you what to do with your life, but if you do wield this Mjolnir, you should probably make sure it’s closed.

Jiffy Pop Mjolnir was first reported back in April during CinemaCon where Collider revealed a sneak peek of the collectible popcorn bucket. Shane Romanchick writes, “It is a popcorn bucket fit for a movie god. The hammer sits on a rock-like base, something reminiscent of how the hammer looked when it landed on Earth in the first Thor movie, and your sweet popcorn is found inside Mjolnir. There have been a lot of memorable popcorn buckets over the years, but Thor’s hammer is definitely up there with the best.” I have to agree with Romanchick, this is definitely something I’d have on display at my house … after eating the popcorn. Romanchick also showed pictures of some cool, neon popcorn buckets and soda cups for Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s no word on whether or not they’ll be at AMC.

How to get the bucket

While AMC themselves haven’t said anything about the bucket on social media, you may remember that they waited a couple of days before the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness before making any sort of announcement about that cool popcorn vessel.

Conjure up your cravings with the Doctor Strange collectible popcorn vessel. This #AMCTheatres exclusive is just $24.99 and includes a Large popcorn. On sale starting May 5th in-theatres ONLY, while supplies last at participating locations: https://t.co/U5ymKMirQq pic.twitter.com/JjhmzNW92l — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) May 3, 2022

There’s also a post on Reddit showing Mjolnir sitting on the concession stand at the movie theater.

Users in the comments discussed how to go about getting the hammer.

“You can order it on the app in advance but it’s no guarantee they’ll have it when you get there which is what happened to me yesterday. Otherwise, you can just ask for one at the concession stand once you get there,” says Reddit user MysteriousVariant. “Inventory varies by theater I believe as well. Generally, it’s probably best to go to the first screening available if you really want one.” There’s no word on how much the popcorn vessel will be, but the Doctor Strange one was $24.99 (which included a large popcorn) so I imagine Mjolnir will be around the same price (or more). The real question is does it come off the rock? I kinda doubt it does, which just means we can wield the hammer with the kind of strength that takes a rock with it … or something like that.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be in theaters on June 8 (or June 7 if you got a ticket for Thursday night).

(Featured image: Marvel/edit by Briana Lawrence)

