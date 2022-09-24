As part of Netflix’s Tudum global fan event, the streamer released a new clip from Rian Johnson’s upcoming sequel to 2019’s Knives Out. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery features an all-star and all-new cast at the center of a murder mystery, with Knives Out detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returning to solve the case. Writer/director Rian Johnson sets up the exclusive scene, describing it as “a group of old friends receive an unexpected invitation in the form of an intricate puzzle box.” Johnson previously teased the puzzle on the film’s website, inviting users to attempt to solve it.

The scene sees the suspects all receiving and attempting to solve the puzzle sent from tech billionaire Miles Bron (Ed Norton), including Cassandra “Andi” Brand (Janelle Monáe), a tech entrepreneur and Miles’s ex-business partner; Claire Debella (Kathryn Hahn), a Connecticut governor running for Senate; Lionel Toussaint (Leslie Odom Jr.), a scientist who works for Miles; Birdie Jay (Kate Hudson), a former supermodel turned fashion designer/influencer; her assistant Peg (Jessica Henwick); and Duke Cody (Dave Bautista), a YouTube star and men’s rights activist, and his girlfriend Whiskey (Madelyn Cline).

In solving the puzzle, the players receive an invitation which reads “My dear friends, my beautiful disruptors, my closest inner circle: We could all use a moment of normalcy, and so you are cordially invited for a long weekend on my private island where we will celebrate the bonds that connect us, and I hope you puzzle solving skills are whetted. Because you’ll also be competing to solve the mystery of my murder.” The stylish scene definitely has us excited to see Johnson’s latest endeavor, and we’re already picking out suspects.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered earlier this month at the Toronto International Film Festival to strong reviews. The film will be released in select theaters sometime in November, and then will premiere on Netflix on December 23.

(featured image: John Wilson/Netflix)

Season 3 of The Witcher gets a release window on Netflix. (via io9)

Noah Centineo will star in Netflix’s CIA thriller ‘The Recruit’. (via Deadline)

Check out the blooper reel from season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

Here’s a new clip from the CW’s The Winchesters. (via Collider)

Warner Bros. Discovery continues to be plagued with problems. (via THR)

Even Vecna’s got LOLs in the Stranger Things season 4 blooper reel.

Happy Saturday, Mary Suevians!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]