The mystery is on as we await the premiere of Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and with it comes a new set of clues for fans—no, really, we all have our own puzzles to solve before the premiere of the film because director and writer Rian Johnson really does love it.

If you head to KnivesOutMystery.com, you will be prompted to solve a puzzle of sliding images to put together the Glass Onion logo, and it tells you just how many moves it takes you to solve it. Do I hate that my first attempt landed me at 210 moves? Yes. I will be attempting to shorten that number throughout the next two weeks because I need to get it down to under 100 if it is the last thing I do.

But once you solve the puzzle, it prompts you to unlock the next puzzle, and you get a video of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc standing at a pool in a fun outfit, splashing water, and walking away. And for now, that’s your gift until the next puzzle drops on September 24. What this has done, however, is get my detective tendencies flowing, and now I am obsessed with the idea of solving these puzzles all the way until the release of Glass Onion.

The mystery is ours

I talked about it in my teaser trailer breakdown, but one of the more fascinating aspects of the Glass Onion marketing versus what was done for Knives Out is that the actual solving of the murder and the games therein are more active versus throwing us into a murder mystery as if we were an observer and reader—which is, I believe, by design given the characters we are following.

I am not follow convinced anyone is actually dead in Glass Onion given what we know about this group of people and their obsessions with puzzles and mysteries (from what the teaser trailer showed us), and if they sold me a movie where someone died and Blanc thought he was solving a murder, only for it all to be part of a larger game? I would believe it.

More than that, I just like the active nature that Glass Onion seems to be feeding into and while Knives Out is one of my favorite movies of all time, it lends itself to be more passive for the audience because it is centered around a murder mystery author and his own mysterious death.

For this story, adding in the puzzles makes it already more active to my imagination in a way that does make me less invested in the characters I’ll meet and more interested in the puzzle I have to solve (which again, feels like the opposite of how I felt about Knives Out, so it is a brilliant strategy in my humble opinion).

What do the puzzles lead to?

I looks as if we’ll have four puzzles in total, if the table that is revealed has anything to say about it. And if that is the case, then we can get a look into the movie at all four stops (whether it will be Benoit Blanc in each one is something we just don’t know yet).

Maybe it will end up being the release of the full trailer at the end, or maybe puzzles will continue to be released up until the movie’s release date. Whatever does end up happening, we’re in for our own puzzles and mystery to solve to get us excited for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and I think that’s exactly what Benoit Blanc would have wanted.

(featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]