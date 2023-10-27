Everything We Know About ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3—and More

Ginny & Georgia, the dramedy series about a young mom and her teen daughter, is one of Netflix’s most successful shows. As such, fans are desperately craving more of the show’s complicated family dynamics and delicious small-town drama.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming seasons (yes, as in multiple seasons) of Ginny & Georgia.

When will Ginny & Georgia season 3 release?

Ginny & Georgia has been renewed for Season 3 — and Season 4! pic.twitter.com/mPXSEFA0o9 — Netflix (@netflix) May 17, 2023

Ginny & Georgia was renewed for at least two more seasons in May this year. It was a somewhat surprising move by Netflix, given the platform is infamous for leaving fans and creators on the edge of their seats, worrying about cancellation. Then again, the show is reportedly one of Netflix’s most popular productions, meaning they probably want to capitalize on that energy as much as possible.

Taking into account that there was a two year gap between the first and second seasons, as well as the recently concluded WGA strike and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, we don’t expect to see Ginny & Georgia season 3 anytime soon. The beginning of 2025 seems to be the earliest possibility.

Sarah Glinski was reported to be replacing Debra J. Fisher as showrunner for the series, which was surprising at the time given Fisher’s great love for the show. But given everything that has happened with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it’s not so surprising in the end.

Which actors will return for Ginny & Georgia season 3?

Once the SAG-AFTRA strike is resolved, it is likely that most of the main cast will return.

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller, Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller, and Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller are most essential for the show, but fans undoubtedly also hope to see Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker, Sara Waisglass as Maxine “Max” Baker, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker, Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, and Chelsea Clark as Norah. Given that all these actors took part in Netflix’s renewal announcement video, it seems likely that they will all be returning for the new seasons.

What will Ginny & Georgia season 3 be about?

It’s hard to tell what Ginny & Georgia season 3 will hold for the Miller family. Given that season 2 ended with Georgia being arrested for Tom’s murder, it’s likely that we will be seeing some court proceedings, as well as Paul being a struggling stepfather to Ginny and Austin while Georgia is in prison.

