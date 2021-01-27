Ginny and Georgia Is Gilmore Girls but With a Dark Past? I’m In!

Netflix dropped the official trailer for original series Ginny and Georgia, and we’re here for a touch of Gilmore Girls but with a dark past. Taking part in this mother-daughter duo is Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. Howey, who plays mother Georgia, is best known for playing Reagan in Batwoman, Alison in Dollface, and Shauna in The Passage. Gentry, who plays daughter Ginny, is known for small parts in Raising Dion and Candy Jar. This marks her first series lead.

The official synopsis for Ginny and Georgia reads as follows:

Angsty and awkward fifteen year old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty year old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they’ve never had… a normal life. But it’s not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia’s past threatens her and her family’s new way of life… and Georgia will do anything to protect her family.

Being 15 is hard enough. Pair that up with a mother’s dark past that is probably the cause of them moving over and over again, and you’ve got a recipe for disaster or brilliance. My bet is on a little bit of both as these two women try to find themselves while embracing their differences and keeping family first. And like everyone else, I can’t help but seeing the similarities between this show and Gilmore Girls.

Personally, I love the concept of a mother-daughter duo that acknowledges the OG show that put this kind of dynamic front and center for many viewers. What I love even more is that they’re trying to break away and distinguish themselves from the shows that have come before them like Gilmore Girls. There’s room to grow, expand on, and diversify the kind of stories that we tell about mothers and daughters. And Ginny and Georgia is here to do that.

I see how this show is different, maybe even better than Gilmore Girls, in small but significant ways. (Yes, I just said that.) Ginny and Georgia seems to be more diverse, with a WOC lead and various other POC characters, including her onscreen father. Georgia is painfully aware of how much of a hot mess she is, instead of carrying on like nothing is wrong with her like Lorelai did. And Ginny? She gave me more dimension in one trailer than Rory did in 7 seasons and a mini-series.

Ginny and Georgia hits different as well because of this one line spoken by Georgia: “I’ve done things I’m not proud of. But I’d do them again. I’d do anything to protect my kids like no one every protected me. Anything.” I want to know what Georgia did, what led her to this place, and how it’s changed the kind of woman her daughter Ginny is turning out to be. I’m invested and all it took was one trailer. That says something about the kind of show this will be and the journey we’re going to be taken on.

