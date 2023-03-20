Ghosted is one of the most anticipated rom-coms of 2023, and given that it stars bonafide Hollywood A-listers Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, that’s not exactly surprising.

Following the hugely popular 2019 whodunit Knives Out and 2022’s action-packed spectacle The Gray Man, Evans and de Armas have come back together for a third time with a new flick that is set to debut on Apple TV+ in April. Ghosted puts a spin on the traditional romantic comedy with a spy-themed plot, all while ensuring to serve up a barrel of laughs.

The movie comes from Deadpool screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who originally had actress Scarlett Johansson in mind to play the female lead. However, when the Marriage Story star had to drop out due to a scheduling conflict, de Armas was cast in her position—and looking at the recently released trailer, we can’t imagine anyone else opposite Evans in this new rom-com. So, while we wait for the movie to hit our streaming screens, here’s everything we know so far about Ghosted.

What is the plot of Ghosted?

The official Apple TV+ synopsis for Ghosted reads: “Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.”

Is there a trailer for Ghosted?

Yes, there is! Watch below.

From the trailer, we can gather that Cole is smitten with Sadie when he meets her in a parking lot and asks her out for coffee, to which she agrees. However, after that extremely successful date, Cole’s messages to Sadie go unanswered, and his parents inform him that she has ghosted him. Being the persistent man that he is, Cole sets out to track her down for a second date but soon learns that she lives far away in London. Traveling across the pond for the girl of his dreams, Cole shockingly realizes she is a CIA agent and becomes embroiled in a series of life-threatening escapades, forcing him to flee a group of gangsters.

What inspired the story of Ghosted?

Ghosted appears to have the same sort of vibe as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Mr. & Mrs Smith, and it’s been compared to the 1980s classic Romancing the Stone. In that movie, a single romance writer (Kathleen Turner) is forced into a real-life adventure when she travels to the jungles of Colombia, where her sister is being held captive. Along the way, she falls for a brash fellow adventurer played by Michael Douglas.

Who else stars in Ghosted?

Alongside Captain America star Evans and Oscar nominee de Armas, the cast includes Adrien Brody, who plays the antagonist, Leveque. Others in the Ghosted cast are Amy Sedaris, Tim Blake Nelson, Tate Donovan, Marwan Kenzari, Lizze Broadway, and Mustafa Shakir.

Ghosted was directed by Dexter Fletcher, whose credits include the excellent Elton John biopic Rocketman.

When will Ghosted be released?

Ghosted will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on April 21, 2023.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]