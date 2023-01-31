Write Dave Bautista Into a Rom Com You COWARDS!

Dave Bautista is known for being very open and honest and it is why I have slowly just fallen in love with him. His personality is a huge part of his charm, but he’s also an actor who is incredibly attractive. Except that it doesn’t seem like Bautista feels that way and now I want to protect him.

During the red carpet premiere for Knock at the Cabin in New York City, Bautista was talking to PageSix when he admitted that he wanted to do a romantic comedy. But he also said, “I know I’m not your typical rom-com lead,” about the idea. First of all, that’s not true at all! And second, we’re constantly reinventing the rom-com wheel, why couldn’t we have a romantic comedy with Bautista at the helm?

“I’m a little rough around the edges. But I always, you know, I look in the mirror and I say, I ask myself, ‘Am I that unattractive? Is there something that unappealing about me that excludes me from these parts?’” he continued. “I don’t know. It’s just never come my way. I’ve never had an offer to do a rom-com. I still have high hopes. I’ll just keep searching.”

The thing is: Bautista could carry a rom-com easily. He’s handsome, funny, and charming. And his quote is coming at a time when the star-powered romantic comedy is finally making a comeback. And so I think that it is time we have a rom-com starring Bautista and maybe he even finds love in the ring. (Wrestling, that is.)

I’ll write it for you, Dave

The idea of huge movie stars being in a romantic comedy has fallen out in recent years. It’s making a comeback with things like I Want You Back and Your Place or Mine but, for the most part, we were in a bit of a low point for the rom-coms of the ’90s and early ’00s. With their resurgence, though, it opens up a door for change. Sure, movies like Ticket to Paradise followed the same format we know and love, but you can switch it up and I think letting Bautista lead a rom-com is the perfect move.

He himself said he was “rough around the edges” and if that isn’t the character description of most 90s romantic leads, I don’t know what is. The point is, there isn’t really a rhyme or reason to why certain actors get the rom-com treatment over others, except that Hollywood doesn’t know what the people really want.

If you gave me a romantic comedy where Dave Bautista is the bouncer at a wrestling event (yes I am pulling from Bautista’s own history) and he falls in love with a producer of the WWE or something like that? I’d love it. Or even if he is just a single dad trying to figure out his next move after a divorce and starts to fall in love with his kid’s teacher? Great! I know that Bautista can carry the movie, and that’s what is the most important.

He’s so funny and charming, it’s a shame it hasn’t happened yet. But hopefully this will put Bautista on everyone’s rom-com radar.

