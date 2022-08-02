The upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde has been deeply controversial since it was announced, from the NC-17 rating to the fact that is based on a fictionalized novel by a very problematic author and the rape scene that is supposed to take place. What has also been an issue since the trailer was released is the fact that Ana de Armas’ Cuban accident is still noticeable as Marilyn Monroe. The Marilyn Monroe Estate has released a statement about the latter to Variety.

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history,” said Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate. “Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!”

A positive take on the casting. Personally, I think de Armas looks great in the role, and what is most important in a biopic is getting the energy right, not necessarily being a perfect cosplay of the figure. While I understand and get the frustration with biopics that often focus on dead women who were mistreated in their lives and commodified in death, I also think that has been part of film since the beginning. Tragic figures have always been the focus of plays since ancient times.

As for the accent, I honestly don’t think it matters that much. de Armas was chosen for a reason, and I’d rather not hold it against her that her accent doesn’t perfectly match the real person’s. After all the times I’ve seen BIPOC accents slaughtered, y’all will be fine.

“I only had to audition for Marilyn once and Andrew said ‘It’s you,’ but I had to audition for everyone else,” de Armas told Vanity Fair. “The producers. The money people. I always have people I needed to convince. But I knew I could do it. Playing Marilyn was groundbreaking. A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so badly. You see that famous photo of her and she is smiling in the moment, but that’s just a slice of what she was really going through at the time.”

I am apprehensive about Blonde (I decided to pick up the book to prepare myself for whatever this ends up being), but when there is so much to worry about with the film, this doesn’t even make the top 5.

