George Santos Claiming He Was in ‘Hannah Montana’ Might Be My Favorite Lie

On Friday, December 1, 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to expel pathological liar and “Be Gay Do Crimes” spokesman Rep. George Santos from Congress. As the sun sets on George Santos’s political career, we can’t help but remember his most ridiculous claims and stunts. From pretending to be Jewish to using campaign money for Botox and OnlyFans to wildly claiming to have produced Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Santos (much like Peter Parker himself) got tangled up in a web of his own making.

And just like our favorite superheroes, Santos also had a secret identity: Anthony Devolder, drag queen and noted actor. In a (now deleted) Wikipedia page rife with misspellings and grammatical errors, Devolder claimed to be an award-winning drag queen and an actor on Disney Channel series like Hannah Montana and The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. The Wikipedia page also declared that Devolder was found by a Hollywood producer “known for producing INDEPENDENTS DAY BY STEVEN SPILBERG,” and he appeared in a 2009 movie titled The Invasion, starring “Uma Thurman, Chris Odanald, Melllisa George, and Alicia Silver Stone.” Not only is every name in that line-up misspelled, but there is no film called The Invasion from 2009. There is, however, a 2007 film of the same name starring Daniel Craig and Nicole Kidman. Perfect wiki-bio, no notes.

Santos has used the Anthony Devolder alias as recently as 2019 and is currently listed as George Anthony Devolder Santos on his Wikipedia page. So what does the future hold for Mr. George Santos, ex-congressman and future criminal defendant? Hopefully a one-on-one interview with Ziwe Fumudoh. Ziwe put out an invite on X, and Santos quickly responded.

(featured image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/Photoshop/Disney Channel)

