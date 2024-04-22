Arlecchino putting one of her 'children' to rest in a character animatic from Genshin Impact
Category:
Gaming

I Hope You Have Enough Primogems, Because Arlecchino from ‘Genshin Impact’ Is Almost Here

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 05:49 pm

I couldn’t be the only one who fell in love with Arlecchino from Genshin Impact when she first appeared in A Winter Night’s Lazzo in 2023. Now that she’s almost here, I fear for the safety of my primogems.

Recommended Videos

If you need a new pyro DPS with a cool scythe, Arlecchino should be a good investment based on her gameplay from the Version 4.6 special program alone. Arlecchino’s banner will be available in the first phase of Version 4.6 of Genshin Impact from April 24, 2024, to May 14, 2024.

Lyney’s banner will also rerun in the first phase, which makes it tough for anybody who wants this father-son duo. Not that they’ll ever work in an actual team composition together, but that’s beside the point. May the gacha gods bless you with primogems.

Arlecchino Having the Best Genshin Impact Animatic Ever

For anybody caught up with the Archon Quest in Fontaine, then you’ve already seen Arlecchino’s involvement in the story. She may have different interests, which we’re about to explore in Version 4.6, but she and the House of the Hearth were essential in providing aid to the people of Fontaine swept by the great flood.

She’s also one of the first people we’ve seen confront Furina about her lack of a plan to save her people. It’s never good to try to assassinate your leaders, but nobody holds them accountable like Arlecchino has. But she is still a Harbinger, and so all she’s done so far couldn’t have been for charity.

(featured image: Hoyoverse)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
