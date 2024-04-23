Photo of Clorinde in Genshin Impact
Category:
Gaming

‘Genshin Impact’ 4.7 Drip Marketing Just Dropped Big News for a Fan-Favorite Character

Image of Michael Dawson
Michael Dawson
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 10:46 am

Genshin fans are gonna wanna hear about this. Fan favorite character Chlorinde was just revealed to be playable in the latest Genshin Impact 4.7 drip marketing ad, which we’ll explain for you in detail.

Clorinde was announced as a playable character in the latest drip marketing campaign. Drip marketing campaigns are done by miHoYo, the company behind Genshin Impact and the Honkai Star Rail series, to generate interest in new characters and clothes before a new patch drops for one of their games. Clorinde, along with Sigewinne, and Sethos, will come in the upcoming 4.7 patch for the game.

Clorinde is kind of a big deal. Fans have loved her since all the way back in the Fontaine patch. She’s a fairly important character in certain moments of the main story and has been since the game first came out.

Clorinde is the best champion duelist in the entire region of Fontaine. She’s an excellent swordswoman and possesses the power of electrokinesis. She’s quite handy with a gun as well. When not dueling, she serves as Furina’s personal bodyguard. Some of her acquaintances include Navia Neuvillette, Tartaglia, and Freminet Snezhevich.

For a long time, Clorinde wasn’t actually a playable character, but more so a story quest NPC who has great importance in Chapter IV during the Archon Quests.

Likewise, the character of Sigewinne has also been in the game for a very long time. Her becoming playable is also something fans are looking forward to. We got our first look at Sethos in the patch 4.6 stream, so there still isn’t too much information on him available, besides him being a 4-star character. Likewise, Clorinde and Sigewinne will be 5-star characters.

The expected release date for version 4.7 of Genshin Impact is June 5, 2024. Keep an eye out for more Genshin news, like our article on Arlecchino’s upcoming release.

(featured image: miHoYo)

