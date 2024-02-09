Elisabeth Moss Is Returning to TV in ‘The Veil’

It’s been nearly two years since season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale aired on Hulu. We’re still not sure when we’ll see season 6, but in the meantime, Elisabeth Moss is returning to Hulu via a new FX series—The Veil.

Recommended Videos

This week Hulu announced several upcoming TV premieres, including The Veil, a new spy thriller from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. It’s a little different from the roles Moss usually plays—notably, the official synopsis makes no mention of trauma or abused/dead women:

FX’s The Veil is an international spy thriller that explores the surprising and fraught relationship between two women who play a deadly game of truth and lies on the road from Istanbul to Paris and London. One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost. In the shadows, mission controllers at the CIA and French DGSE must put differences aside and work together to avert potential disaster.

As much as I love Moss in The Handmaid’s Tale, Shining Girls, Top of the Lake, and—most of all—Invisible Man, you can’t deny that there’s a running theme throughout her projects. It’s refreshing to see Moss involved in something a little different. And while “franchise fatigue” is the Hollywood discourse du jour, I am admittedly a little tired of everything being about trauma, and more specifically, trauma caused by misogynistic violence. Give me Elisabeth Moss as a cool-ass spy doing cool-ass spy stuff.

The Veil also stars Yumna Marwan, Dali Benssalah, and Josh Charles, and was written by Knight, whose additional credits include the films Locke and Serenity (WHAT A PICTURE) as well as the TV series All the Light We Cannot See and Taboo.

The Veil premieres April 30 on Hulu.

(featured image: FX / Hulu)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]