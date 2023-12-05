Everything We Know About ‘Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake’ Season 2

A series that remained true to its fans throughout, Warner Bros. Discovery announced today via a press release that the Max Original animated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was renewed for a second season.

Making your way in the world today takes everything you’ve got. But, if you’re anything like me or Astrid (Audrey Bennett), a young human who’s an avid fan of the Ice King’s in-universe “Fionna and Cake” stories, taking a break from all your worries to check in with your favorite fictional characters sure helps a lot. So, it’s great to hear that two of my favorite characters are returning to the small screen.

“To know that the show will continue into a second season feels both wonderful and frankly surreal. Thanks to Adventure Time’s creator Pendleton Ward, the team at Max, the talented cast & crew, and the passionate audience who made this possible,” said Adam Muto.

Muto is returning as showrunner and executive producer for season 2 of Fionna and Cake, alongside executive producers Fred Seibert and Sam Register. The Max Original is produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios.

What is Fionna and Cake season 2 about?

At this time, there are no details about the plot of Fionna and Cake season 2. Set in the land of Ooo, the series is based on characters introduced in the original Adventure Time series, Fionna and Cake, and follows them as they embark on a multiverse-hopping journey of self-discovery and adventure, along with the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov.

In season 1, our heroes are pursued by an unforeseen villain, determined to erase them and their world from existence. The villain’s plan fails, solidifying Fiona and Cake’s place in the Adventure Time multiverse.

Who is in Fionna and Cake season 2?

We don’t have solid information on who’s returning for season 2, at least not yet. The season 1 voice cast included Madeleine Martin as Fionna Campbell, Roz Ryan as Cake, Tom Kenny as Simon Petrikov, Andrew Rannells as Gary Prince, Donald Glover as Marshall Lee, Kayleigh Mckee as Scarab, Sean Rohani as Prismo, Pendelton Ward as Ellis P, Felicia Day as Betty, and more.

Where to watch Fionna and Cake?

Currently, you can stream all 10 episodes of season 1 on Max.

Is there a trailer for Fionna and Cake season 2?

Not yet.

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]