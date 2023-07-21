‘Adventure Time’ Spinoff Series ‘Fionna and Cake’ Announced

It’s been five years since Adventure Time ended (oof). Even though the finale was one of the most satisfying series finales I’ve ever seen, I’m still finding it hard to say goodbye. Apparently, the same goes for everyone else. And who can blame us—Adventure Time was a standout in a golden decade of animation, striking a rare sweet spot which could be enjoyed by anyone from age five to 95. We’re not getting more Adventure Time, exactly, but an announcement rang forth from San Diego Comic-Con for the next best thing: a Fionna and Cake spin-off.

If you need a refresher, several episodes of Adventure Time took place in a gender-swapped world. We find out in meta-context that these stories are fan fiction written by the Ice King. In this fanfic, Finn and Jake the Dog become Fionna and Cake the Cat. There’s Prince Bubblegum, Marshall Lee, the Ice Queen, etc. Adventure Time understands that someone’s character is not defined by their gender, and the results are delightful.

The possibility of a Fionna and Cake series has circulated around the rumor mill since 2021. It feels like an obvious move, an easy three-pointer. But this isn’t the first Adventure Time spinoff series. During the pandemic, we got the simultaneously delightful and emotionally decimating miniseries Distant Lands. Have I avoided watching the Finn episode for over two years now because I know that it will crush me? Yes. Am I ashamed of this? YES.

Fionna and Cake trailer

From the trailer, it seems the series is going to dive deeper into Adventure Time‘s lore than you would initially think. Instead of simply taking place in an alternate universe, Fionna and Cake sure looks like it begins in the time before the Mushroom War—the apocalyptic event and very thinly-coded nuclear war which took place about a thousand years before Adventure Time. In other words, it starts in our world, with Fionna pining for a more meaningful existence filled with magic.

Intriguingly, Simon Petrikov is shown prominently in both the teaser trailer and the promotional poster, cluing us in that he has a major role in the series. Simon was transformed into the Ice King in the years after the Mushroom War by an enchanted crown, and he was transformed back into himself in the (absolutely magnificent) Adventure Time series finale.

Given the new grey streak in his hair, I’d wager this is indeed a post-Ice King Simon. Which means, as Prismo’s presence also suggests, there’s dimension- and time-hopping afoot. This is supported by the poster, which features both the Ice King and Simon. It also features both Marceline and Prince Bubblegum, who shouldn’t exist in the same dimension. But mostly intriguingly, left-most among the figures in the background is adult Finn.

What is Fionna and Cake about?

Here’s the synopsis which appears on IMDb:

The duo explore their relationship and the mysterious land of Ooo. Fionna and Cake with the help of the former Ice King, Simon Petrikov embark on a multiverse-hopping adventure and journey of self-discovery. All the while a powerful new antagonist determined to track them down and erase them from existence, lurks in the shadows.

Who’s in it?

I think it’s safe to assume that, with the exception of Lemongrab if Lemongrab were to appear, all Adventure Time voice actors will return for Fionna and Cake. They sure did for Distant Lands. Hell, they even did for Warner Bros.’ Smash-like fighting game, Multiversus. However, currently, the only voice actors announced are Tom Kenny (Ice King / Simon), Madeleine Martin (Fionna), and Roz Ryan (Cake). Indeed, all three of them are returning from Adventure Time.

Side note, here: did you know that Roz Ryan, the voice of Cake, was one of the Muses in Hercules?! The funny one?! This information blew my mind.

Release date, episode count, and where to watch Fionna and Cake

Similar to Distant Lands, Fionna and Cake will be streaming exclusively on Max, as a Max Original. It won’t even be on Cartoon Network. The SDCC panel announced Fionna and Cake as a “limited series” comprised of 10 episodes. Distant Lands was also a limited series, which means that Fionna and Cake was purposefully written to tie itself up after one season. It’s a bummer in the sense that I could absolutely watch six seasons and a movie of Fionna and Cake, but it’s a creative decision I absolutely respect.

Fionna and Cake will drop on Max on August 31, 2023. That’s also the day Netflix’s live action One Piece premieres. I will need help.

(featured image: Max)

