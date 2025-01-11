10 films directed by women in 2024 to binge watch ASAP

Hands down, 2024 was an amazing year for films directed by women. The year showcased many films featuring amazing stories and cinematography that captivated viewers worldwide. Women directors brought to the world some of 2024’s most memorable films (dare I say masterpieces), and each deserves a few hours of your time. Here are ten films that were released in 2024 that you need to add to your must-watch list.

Woman of the Hour

(Netflix)

Woman of the Hour served as Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut, and she also stars in the film. The film is based on the real-life story of “The Dating Game Killer,” Rodney Alcala, who appeared on a dating show in 1978 and won a date with a woman named Sheryl Bradshaw. It was later discovered he had murdered at least five women by the time he appeared on the show.

The film spotlights many serious topics, such as misogyny in the 70s and sexual violence. Kendrick also earned praise for showcasing the rampant sexism in the entertainment industry during this era and applauded her bravery for tackling a based-on-a-true-story script as her directorial debut.

The Fire Inside

(Amazon MGM Studios)

When you think of sports films, you usually think of films revolving around men, such as Coach Carter, Moneyball, and The Blindside. The Fire Inside stands out, as it revolved around female boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields and her journey competing at the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The Fire Inside serves as Rachel Morrison’s feature directorial debut. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film was praised for being both inspiring and enraging, taking viewers on a rollercoaster of emotion and passion. The film flew under the radar for many, so definitely give it a chance for your next movie night!

Daughters

(Netflix)

Daughters is a gut-wrenching and emotional film that was directed by Natalie Rae and Angela Patton. It’s a film that saw little fanfare online but definitely deserved it; I guarantee there will be no dry eye in the room after watching Daughters.

This film revolves around four young girls and their incarcerated fathers. Daughters follows the girls as they prepare for a special Daddy Daughter Dance with their fathers, a chance given to them thanks to a fatherhood program in a jail in Washington, D.C. The film is available to watch on Netflix.

Blink Twice

(Amazon MGM Studios)

Looking for a psychological thriller to watch tonight? I recommend checking out Blink Twice, which was directed and produced by Zoë Kravitz. This film serves as the actress’s directorial debut. The story revolves around a group of individuals who are invited to a billionaire mogul’s private island. Instead of getting a dream vacation, strange things start happening that cause the guests to question reality.

Blink Twice showcases the abuse of power and how those at the top feel they can use those at the bottom in any way they want. On Rotten Tomatoes, Kravitz was praised for her “bold and memorable debut,” marking her as a director to watch. Blink Twice is visually rich and will keep you at the edge of your seat.

Lisa Frankenstein

(Focus Features)

Perhaps you’re in the mood for something less serious. If so, check out Lisa Frankenstein, a romantic comedy horror directed by Zelda Williams. Lisa Frankenstein serves as Williams’s feature-length directorial debut. The story revolves around Lisa, who falls in love with a man. Sounds normal, right? Well, this man is a Victorian-era corpse who was resurrected from his grave.

Lisa Frankenstein is reminiscent of horror comedies from the 80s and serves camp with every scene. It is cute, quirky, and not meant to be taken too seriously. I would say it leans more on comedy rather than horror, so no need to worry about nightmares after watching Lisa Frankenstein.

The First Omen

(20th Century Studios)

The First Omen serves as the sixth film in The Omen franchise and is a prequel to the 1976 film The Omen. The film was directed by Arkasha Stevenson and is her feature directorial debut. The First Omen tells the story of an American nun who travels to Rome to work at a Catholic orphanage. There, she discovers a horrifying conspiracy regarding the birth of the Antichrist.

The First Omen is a (horrifying) feast for the eyes. It features striking visuals that will keep your eyes peeled on the screen, but watch out for the jump scares at the first half. This movie is not for the faint hearted, featuring imagery that may be disturbing to some. It is a slow burn horror film made for horror movie veterans.

Babes

(Neon)

Babes tells a humorous tale of motherhood and female adult friendship. This comedy film was directed by Pamela Adlon and serves as her feature directorial debut. Babes centers around best friends Eden (Ilana Glazer) and Dawn (Michelle Buteau). Eden has wanted a baby for the longest time and decides to pursue a pregnancy alone following a one-night stand. Her bond with Dawn, who is already a mother and is dealing with postpartum depression, is put to the test as they navigate this, er, milestone.

What I love about Babes is how it gives viewers a realistic view of female friendships. Sometimes your friends make decisions you don’t agree with, sometimes you fight about it, but oftentimes you resolve to get through it together. From start to finish, the film showcases the chemistry between Eden and Dawn, thanks to Adlon’s directing eye.

My Old Ass

(Amazon MGM Studios)

A coming-of-age film and Aubrey Plaza? Sign me up. My Old Ass is a movie directed by Megan Park and follows 18-year-old Elliot (Maisy Stella) as she encounters her 39-year-old self (Plaza) during a mushroom tea trip. Older Elliot gives younger Elliot advice that could (or could not, who knows?) change her life.

Without spoiling too much of the film, the twist in this film made my jaw drop. My Old Ass features amazing comic timing and pacing that keeps viewers entertained. Additionally, the film perfectly balances comedy with nuggets of wisdom. Though a comedy film, Park uses the environment to pull certain emotions from watchers, making it a must-add to your watch list.

I Saw The TV Glow

(A24)

I Saw The TV Glow is a supernatural horror fantasy film that stands out as an allegory of the 90s teens transgender experience. This film was directed by Jane Schoenbrun and centers around two troubled high school teenagers, Owen and Maddy, who bond over their favorite television show. However, that same show leads them to a world that causes them to question their realities.

In several interviews, Schoenbrun often described the film as being about the “egg crack,” which refers to the moment a trans person realizes they do not identify with their biological gender. I Saw The TV Glow is emotional and thought-provoking, and while there are some goosebump-inducing scenes, the film’s aesthetic will leave the viewer contemplating their life.

The Substance

(Mubi)

Arguably the most popular film released in 2024 that was directed by a woman was The Substance. The film was directed by Coralie Fargeat, who also wrote, co-edited, and co-produced The Substance. The movie follows washed-up celebrity Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore), who uses a black market drug to create a younger version of herself (Margaret Qualley) to earn fame once more. But will her choice have consequences?

The Substance was nominated for “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” at the 82nd Golden Globes. Fargeat was also nominated for “Best Director” for The Substance. The film is a body horror masterpiece that tells a tale of how women are treated once they age and the lengths women will go to remain young. It’s a story many women will have a personal connection with, and it is done so in a way that is extremely clever.

