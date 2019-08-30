Things We Saw Today: The Female-Led Terminator: Dark Fate Trailer Is Incredibly Badass

The upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate, starring Linda Hamilton and directed by Deadpool‘s Tim Miller, has an official trailer, and it kicks all kinds of ass.

There’s a lot of excitement here, including some absolutely brutal fight scenes and explosive action sequences, Arnold Schwarzenegger in what seems to be a training montage capacity, and Linda Hamilton being so effortlessly cool and tough in her return as Sarah Connor that I feel a little weak-kneed about it.

Linda Hamilton (“Sarah Connor”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“T-800”) return in their iconic roles in Terminator: Dark Fate, directed by Tim Miller (Deadpool) and produced by visionary filmmaker James Cameron and David Ellison. Following the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Terminator: Dark Fate also stars Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, and Diego Boneta.

As our Terminator enthusiast Chelsea Steiner covered in the past, Miller has said that his female-led film will scare misogynistic internet trolls, a sentiment that has only increased our anticipation for this film.

When talking about [Mackenzie] Davis’s female terminator character Grace, he said, “If you’re at all enlightened, she’ll play like gangbusters. If you’re a closet misogynist, she’ll scare the f–k out of you, because she’s tough and strong but very feminine. We did not trade certain gender traits for others; she’s just very strong, and that frightens some dudes. You can see online the responses to some of the early s–t that’s out there, trolls on the internet. I don’t give a f–k.”

Bless you, Tim Miller. And bless Linda Hamilton’s existence.

For those in Florida, here’s what Hurricane Dorian is up to at the moment. (via Miami Herald)

Spice Girls’ Mel C is an awesomely vocal trans ally. More of this. (via Pink News)

NEW: Immigrants receiving life-saving medical care could be deported under Trump policy shift. Meet Maria Isabel Bueso, 24, whose participation in a medical trial has extended the life of many Americans with her rare disease. She was just told to leave. https://t.co/maorc7RGj6 — Miriam Jordan (@mirjordan) August 29, 2019

“The Amazon Fire Isn’t Just Climate Change — It’s Political Violence” (via Bitch Media)

Writer Ijeoma Oluo on her experience being “swatted” by white supremacists. (via The Guardian)

Hannah John-Kamen teases there could be a return for her Ant-Man and the Wasp character, reformed villain (we think), Ghost. Primarily because no one ever really goes away in the MCU. (via Comicbook.com)

This whole thread, right here:

The fact that the bar for men in games being “a good guy” basically boils down to “isn’t a harasser/rapist/abuser and isn’t actively covering for one” is so telling. Let’s get real: — Jessica Price (@Delafina777) August 29, 2019

Happy long weekend, if you’ve got one! What did you see today? What are your plans? Tell us in the comments.

