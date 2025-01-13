‘Felon in Chief!!!’: Trump disgracefully confirmed to be America’s first convicted felon president

President-elect Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records for his hush money case. Trump received an unconditional discharge. Naturally, many were frustrated with the lack of accountability and lambasted the decision online.

Trump paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep quiet about their brief, alleged affair. Regardless, Judge Juan Merchan’s unconditional discharge of Trump means that the president-elect will not be paying fines or going to prison. This also erases the possibility of Trump serving time like a regular citizen after his presidential term is finished. Despite getting away with a slap on the wrist, Trump refused to admit that he was guilty. Instead, he spun the narrative that the lawsuit was brought upon him by his political rivals and called it a “lawfare.”

Social media users were quick to poke fun at Trump, with one X user calling him “Felon in Chief.” Trump will be the first U.S. president in history to be convicted of a felony. The greatest irony in this situation is that many employers would refrain from hiring convicted felons.

Justice is exclusive

It's a hollow victory for justice when there are absolutely no consequences for the biggest conman in history. — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) January 10, 2025

Meanwhile, other social media users couldn’t bring themselves to find humor in the situation. A comment from YouTube reads, “When you’re poor, the law doesn’t protect you; when you’re rich, the law doesn’t affect you.” Another X user wrote Trump’s sentencing off as a hollow victory. “It’s a hollow victory for justice when there are absolutely no consequences for the biggest conman in history.” Similar sentiments have been thrown in reaction to the outcome of the hush money case.

Reputationally, Trump will carry the title of felon under his belt. This barely holds him accountable, but Trump is still unsatisfied with the outcome. He intends to appeal the conviction, despite virtually evading justice.

