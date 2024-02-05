Watch the Teaser for the Stormy Daniels Documentary—Produced by Judd Apatow

Stormy Daniels, the porn star whose affair with Donald Trump became the subject of a high-profile legal case in 2018, is the subject of a new documentary coming to Peacock in March.

Recommended Videos

Stormy follows Daniels as she attempts to “reinvent herself” five years after her dealings with former president Trump dominated headlines. In 2018, the Wall Street Journal reported that attorney Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in “hush money” to keep quiet about her 2006 affair with Trump, kicking off a series of lawsuits and an FBI investigation into Cohen.

The new documentary about Daniels was directed by Sarah Gibson (Orgasm Inc.) and produced by fellow documentarian Erin Lee Carr (Mommy Dead and Dearest, Britney vs. Spears), along with Judd Apatow and Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Imagine Documentaries. The first teaser trailer is brief, but with given the filmmakers involved, Stormy is definitely more than a tabloid cash-in:

Per the official synopsis:

From director and producer Sarah Gibson, the Peacock Original documentary Stormy delves into the life and times of Stormy Daniels, as she shares her story and account of events that have become part of American history. Produced by Erin Lee Carr, and executive produced by Judd Apatow, Sara Bernstein and Meredith Kaulfers (Imagine Documentaries), the film takes the audience behind the curtain as Stormy navigates being a mother, an artist, and an advocate working hard to reinvent herself, while still grappling with the bombshell that went off in her life five years earlier.

Stormy premieres March 18 on Peacock.

(featured image: Peacock)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]