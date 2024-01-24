Fan Gives Sarah Snook’s Emmys Win the ‘Super Smash Bros.’ Treatment It Deserves

Sarah Snook has been smashing it during this year’s award season with a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Emmy award for her role as Siobhan “Shiv” Roy in Succession. (Is there an award for earning all the awards?) One fan took the opportunity to celebrate the actress by turning her into a Smash Bros. winner.

Recommended Videos

Snook has just plowed through this year’s award season and no other actress appears to have had a chance as she scooped up awards left, right, and center. Due to the delays surrounding the labor strikes in Hollywood, the Emmys moved from its usual spot in September of 2023 to January 15, 2024. The award show still celebrated the series that ran between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, which, of course, included Succession.

This led Snook, who had already picked up a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice award this month for Best Actress in a Drama Series, to sweep the table with her Emmy award. After the televised event, one fan pointed out that a video of Snook showing off her award, tweeted by the official Max account, reminded them a little of something.

This looks like the little animation you see when you win a match of Super Smash Bros. https://t.co/2UNmDtXrnX — Rolo Tony (@PoorOldRoloTony) January 17, 2024

This led another visually creative fan to take it one step further. Using the above footage, plus footage from the live event, they created the perfect Super Smash Bros. winner video. Snook is declared the winner and she strikes her winner pose, complete with costar Kieran Culkin dutifully clapping in his little second-place box in the corner of the screen.

I mean… if you're gonna turn Sarah Snook's Emmy win into a Smash Bros meme, go ALL THE WAY with it! (Yes, that's my voice) https://t.co/VbwdEcuVPh pic.twitter.com/62nU4h41M9 — Viewtiful O. (@Viewtiful_O) January 19, 2024

We love it when fans get creative and this is a great way to celebrate the actress and her accomplishments. Snook has more nominations pending for her role, including a Screen Actors Guild Award, which will take place on February 24, 2024.

(featured image: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]