Lois Lane, Clark Kent, and Jimmy Olsen in My Adventures with Superman
Category:
TV

‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 2 Is Just Around the Corner

Image of Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski
|
Published: May 1, 2024 01:38 pm

It has been less than a year since My Adventures with Superman arrived on Adult Swim, putting a shonen anime twist on the iconic DC hero. Fans of the show will be pleased to know that season 2 is already eyeing a speedy release date.

Recommended Videos

My Adventures with Superman follows Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) as he balances an internship at the Daily Planet with maintaining his secret identity as the Kryptonian superhero Superman. The ambitious Lois Lane (Alice Lee) is also getting her start as an intern at the paper but is determined to work her way up to being a star reporter. Lois and Clark begin developing feelings for each other, but things become complicated when she fixates on investigating Superman, believing the hero to be her next big scoop.

The show received highly positive reviews from critics who enjoyed seeing the familiar story of Superman play out in charming anime-style animation. Although there are countless Superman adaptations, the wholesomeness of the characters and story and cute animation made the series feel like a breath of fresh air. Naturally, upon season 1’s conclusion in September of 2023, viewers began to question when My Adventures with Superman season 2 would arrive.

When will My Adventures with Superman season 2 premiere?

Superman and Lois in My Adventures with Superman
(Adult Swim)

When My Adventures with Superman was first greenlit, it secured a two-season order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Viewers have known that a second season was on the way since even before season 1 premiered, especially since the show was allowed to continue production despite the corporate shakeup at Warner Bros. and DC Studios. Once season 1 concluded, it was just a matter of waiting for updates on season 2’s progress.

Fortunately, viewers don’t have to wait long at all for season 2, as Adult Swim recently announced the new season will premiere in less than a month on May 25. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere beginning at midnight on the 25th. After the two-episode premiere, a new episode will be released every Saturday. Viewers can stream the episodes on Max one day after their release on Adult Swim. The network also dropped the official season 2 trailer on April 30.

The trailer promises an action-packed and emotional My Adventures with Superman season 2, in which the three best friends face off against powerful foes and Lex Luthor and Supergirl make their entrances.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Sun-jae digs up his time capsule with Sol from Lovely Runner Episode 8
Category: TV
TV
After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Magneto and Scott drinking coffee out of mugs in the X-Men
Category: TV
TV
Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Makes His TV Debut in a Surprising Remake
Jake Gyllenhaal in the Apple TV+ series 'Presumed Innocent'
Category: TV
TV
‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Makes His TV Debut in a Surprising Remake
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article Edwina Sharma Is a Sweet Summer Child in ‘Bridgerton’
Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2.
Category: TV
TV
Edwina Sharma Is a Sweet Summer Child in ‘Bridgerton’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Sun-jae digs up his time capsule with Sol from Lovely Runner Episode 8
Category: TV
TV
After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Magneto and Scott drinking coffee out of mugs in the X-Men
Category: TV
TV
Here Is Your Guide to Every Episode of ‘X-Men ’97’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Makes His TV Debut in a Surprising Remake
Jake Gyllenhaal in the Apple TV+ series 'Presumed Innocent'
Category: TV
TV
‘Presumed Innocent’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal Makes His TV Debut in a Surprising Remake
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article Edwina Sharma Is a Sweet Summer Child in ‘Bridgerton’
Edwina Sharma in Bridgerton season 2.
Category: TV
TV
Edwina Sharma Is a Sweet Summer Child in ‘Bridgerton’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 30, 2024
Author
Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski is an SEO writer for The Mary Sue, who frequently covers DC, Marvel, Star Wars, YA literature, celebrity news, and coming-of-age films. She has over two years of experience in the digital media and entertainment industry, and her works can also be found on Screen Rant and Tell-Tale TV. She enjoys running, reading, snarking on YouTube personalities, and working on her future novel when she's not writing professionally. You can find more of her writing on Twitter at @RachelUlatowski.