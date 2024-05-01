‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 2 Is Just Around the Corner

It has been less than a year since My Adventures with Superman arrived on Adult Swim, putting a shonen anime twist on the iconic DC hero. Fans of the show will be pleased to know that season 2 is already eyeing a speedy release date.

Recommended Videos

My Adventures with Superman follows Clark Kent (Jack Quaid) as he balances an internship at the Daily Planet with maintaining his secret identity as the Kryptonian superhero Superman. The ambitious Lois Lane (Alice Lee) is also getting her start as an intern at the paper but is determined to work her way up to being a star reporter. Lois and Clark begin developing feelings for each other, but things become complicated when she fixates on investigating Superman, believing the hero to be her next big scoop.

The show received highly positive reviews from critics who enjoyed seeing the familiar story of Superman play out in charming anime-style animation. Although there are countless Superman adaptations, the wholesomeness of the characters and story and cute animation made the series feel like a breath of fresh air. Naturally, upon season 1’s conclusion in September of 2023, viewers began to question when My Adventures with Superman season 2 would arrive.

When will My Adventures with Superman season 2 premiere?

(Adult Swim)

When My Adventures with Superman was first greenlit, it secured a two-season order from HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Viewers have known that a second season was on the way since even before season 1 premiered, especially since the show was allowed to continue production despite the corporate shakeup at Warner Bros. and DC Studios. Once season 1 concluded, it was just a matter of waiting for updates on season 2’s progress.

Fortunately, viewers don’t have to wait long at all for season 2, as Adult Swim recently announced the new season will premiere in less than a month on May 25. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere beginning at midnight on the 25th. After the two-episode premiere, a new episode will be released every Saturday. Viewers can stream the episodes on Max one day after their release on Adult Swim. The network also dropped the official season 2 trailer on April 30.

The trailer promises an action-packed and emotional My Adventures with Superman season 2, in which the three best friends face off against powerful foes and Lex Luthor and Supergirl make their entrances.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more