New Date For Emmys Set Following Strike-Related Delay

The 2023 Emmys officially have a new date. The 75th iteration of the Primetime Emmy Awards is now set to take place months later than the originally planned date in September, due to the ongoing WGA (Writers Guild of America) and SAG-AFTRA (Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists) strikes in Hollywood. The original show was initially scheduled for September 18, 2023, but now, Fox and the Television Academy have announced that the production will take place on Monday, January 15, 2024, instead. That date coincides with 2024’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which takes place on the third Monday of January each year.

January is already a stacked awards month, with the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes also taking place during the first month of the year. The Emmys’ date shift has created a potential conflict with the Golden Globes’ previously announced date of January 7. The Creative Arts Emmys, which include awards for animation, casting, art direction, music, and more, will now take place on January 6 and January 7. However, per Variety, the Golden Globes have yet to announce a broadcasting partner, so its date could still be in flux.

The Writers Guild of America has been on strike for over 100 days, and now that the Screen Actors Guild has joined them on the picket line, they’re showing no signs of fatigue. Production has come to a standstill, but the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) is still refusing to meet the writers’ and actors’ reasonable demands for fair financial compensation and protection in the face of AI technology. The Emmys, like most awards shows, rely on writers to craft monologues and jokes for the presenters. Additionally, now that actors are on strike as well, many will be unwilling and unable to attend the upcoming Emmys ceremony. If the strikes go on much longer, the Television Academy may be forced to delay this year’s Emmys once more.

The nominees for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed on July 12, 2023—less than two days before SAG-AFTRA’s strike officially commenced. There are some genuinely great (and geeky) contenders this year, including Succession, The Bear, The Last of Us, Andor, House of the Dragon, The Crown, The White Lotus, Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Only Murders in the Building, Yellowjackets, Better Call Saul, and more.

Succession leads the pack in nominations however, with a whopping total of 27, including best drama, best lead actress for Sarah Snook, and a record-breaking three leading actor nominations for Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, and Brian Cox. The Last of Us scored a total of 24 nominations, making it the first video game adaptation to receive prominent awards attention. The White Lotus season 2 scored a total of 23 nominations.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(via Variety, featured image: Fox)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]