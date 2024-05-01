Scott Summers and the X-Men in X-Men '97 trailer
Category:
TV

‘X-Men ’97’s Latest Unexpected Team-Up Was Everything I Wanted From This Show

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: May 1, 2024 03:02 pm

Seeing your favorite heroes working side by side is what makes a team like the X-Men so special. Whenever a pairing that you don’t often get to see works together, it can make you feel like cheering and jumping up and down.

Recommended Videos

Or at least that’s what happened when I watched X-Men ’97 season 1, episode 8: “Tolerance Is Extinction – Part 1.” I am someone who loves Wolverine and Nightcrawler very deeply. They are two of my favorite comic characters, and I love getting to see them take on the bad guys of the world. What I wasn’t expecting with X-Men ’97 was for the two of them to tag-team fight.

When the human sentinels are activated by Bastion and coming after the mutants, Wolverine’s first move is to go and protect Rogue (who is lying in bed, healing). When they say, “Why resist the inevitable?” to Logan, he responds by saying, “Lady, I have six reasons why.” He is, of course, referring to his adamantium claws. But right when you think that Logan is going to try to take all this on by himself, it gets even better!

“No, my friend. Nine,” Kurt says, and the two begin fighting back to back against the human sentinels. Even as the sentinels put themselves back together, watching these two take them on as a team was something I wasn’t expecting and yet everything I wanted out of this series.

Would watch Wolverine and Nightcrawler forever!

Nightcrawler and Wolverine standing next to each other
(Disney+)

The joy of the X-Men is that you never quite know who is going to be a team for whatever adventure. I love when Kurt gets to play with the group, and in this episode, we even heard him talk about his mother, Mystique—which is even more special when you realize that he is protecting Rogue (who was found by Mystique) in that moment.

Look, I think seeing either of these characters fighting would have made me happy. But getting to see Wolverine and Nightcrawler use both of their skills to their advantage just made me so happy. Is this maybe the best tag-team to ever exist on the team? I think so. They’re two people who are just incredibly skilled fighters who use their mutant abilities in a way that always make me cheer.

That’s the gift that the team always gives to us. Seeing the Summers family working as a unit was also pretty amazing. Magneto channeling the same energy that his daughter, Wanda Maximoff, can have? Perfection! But seeing my boys fight back against the sentinels was just so amazing.

(featured image: Disney+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Surprise, Surprise. Magneto Was Right All Along.
Magneto in 'X-Men '97'.
Category: TV
TV
Surprise, Surprise. Magneto Was Right All Along.
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ Trailer: Netflix Revisits a Life-Ruining Data Breach
A woman's face is half-hidden by her computer screen in a still from 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'
Category: TV
TV
‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ Trailer: Netflix Revisits a Life-Ruining Data Breach
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Sun-jae digs up his time capsule with Sol from Lovely Runner Episode 8
Category: TV
TV
After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 2 Is Just Around the Corner
Lois Lane, Clark Kent, and Jimmy Olsen in My Adventures with Superman
Category: TV
TV
‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 2 Is Just Around the Corner
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 1, 2024
Read Article The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Surprise, Surprise. Magneto Was Right All Along.
Magneto in 'X-Men '97'.
Category: TV
TV
Surprise, Surprise. Magneto Was Right All Along.
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ Trailer: Netflix Revisits a Life-Ruining Data Breach
A woman's face is half-hidden by her computer screen in a still from 'Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal'
Category: TV
TV
‘Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal’ Trailer: Netflix Revisits a Life-Ruining Data Breach
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Sun-jae digs up his time capsule with Sol from Lovely Runner Episode 8
Category: TV
TV
After Nine Episodes of ‘Lovely Runner,’ I’m Convinced We All Need a Ryu Sun-jae in Our Lives
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra May 1, 2024
Read Article ‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 2 Is Just Around the Corner
Lois Lane, Clark Kent, and Jimmy Olsen in My Adventures with Superman
Category: TV
TV
‘My Adventures with Superman’ Season 2 Is Just Around the Corner
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 1, 2024
Read Article The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Richard Gadd in 'Baby Reindeer'
Category: TV
TV
The Most Disturbing Part of ‘Baby Reindeer’ Isn’t What You Think
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes May 1, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.