Remember when Timmy was an average kid that no one understood? And his mom and dad and Vicky were always giving him commands? Well, our very own Fairy Godparents are looking out for us by bringing back The Fairly Oddparents! A new show, titled A New Wish, is coming.

All I hope is that this new series has a very catchy theme song. Look, it’s not every cartoon I watched as a kid that still lives rent-free in my head. But The Fairly Oddparents theme is one that I think pretty much every single millennial can quote word for word still to this day.

While A New Wish is exciting news, there’s still so much we don’t know about the series. Here’s everything we know so far about Fairly Oddparents: A New Wish.

So what is A New Wish about?

While Timmy’s story may have come to an end back in 2017, the new series promises to honor what came before it while still appealing to a new generation of fans. The series will focus on 10-year-old Hazel Wells (Ashleigh Crystal Hairston). Hazel moved to Dimmadelphia and struggles now that her brother has left home to go to college. These changes in Hazel’s life have left her a prime candidate for our beloved Oddparents!

Yes, Hazel’s team of godparents are Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee)!

Who is in the cast?

Right now, the cast members we know are Hairston, Norris, and Blakeslee. But in the past, Norris and Blakeslee have played multiple roles in the series. Both played the Turners and were filling out roles throughout the series, so it wouldn’t be surprising if they took on more roles.

But when can we watch A New Wish?

We don’t yet know when A New Wish is going to come out, but we do know that it will be on Netflix internationally. For now, though, it is just exciting to know that Cosmo and Wanda are coming back to us!

