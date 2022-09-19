This Is the Greatest ‘Fairly OddParents’ Cosplay of All Time

And guess who it is? Is it some kid pulling a Timmy Turner? Is it a snot-nosed teen trying to be the iconic animated heart throb Chip Skylark? Is it Jason Alexander and Cheryl Hines back at it in their Cosmo and Wanda wigs?

Thank Jesus in the sky above no, it’s something even better … DOUG DIMMADOME, OWNER OF THE DIMMSDALE DIMMADOME!!!!!!

I know what you’re thinking: “THE DOUG DIMMADOME, OWNER OF THE DIMMSDALE DIMMADOME?”

To which I respond: “YES DOUG DIMMADOME, OWNER OF THE DIMMSDALE DIMMADOME!!!!!!!!!”

But this time, she’s f***ing serving.

All-star cosplayer Jonas Zabriskie, known to the internet as Faux L’Beau, posted this incredible image to Instagram the other day and the internet lost its collective shit. I mean, LOOK AT THE FIT. It puts the original Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome, TO SHAME. Poor animated Doug, Dimmsdale’s richest man, looks like a cheap knockoff by comparison. I mean THE PANTS ALONE. MY GOD THOSE HIPS WOULD MAKE KIM K. NEVER WANT TO LEAVE HER HOUSE AGAIN. And the GOLD FLECKS? Ugh it looks like the pants are glitching into some heavenly new gold-plated reality that exists somewhere in higher dimensions.

And don’t even get me started on that.

Doug Dimmadome, owner of the Dimmsdale Dimmadome, famously sports a white 10-gallon hat that is not actually 10 gallons at all, but rather infinite gallons (and has become a meme of its own). It stretches out of frame in the animated series. That hat could be observed from space. If NASA exists in the Fairly OddParents universe, I’d surprised if the James Webb telescope didn’t send Doug Dimmadome pictures of it. It’s impossible to recreate in the real world, right? I mean, it defies the very laws of physics. A hatter would have to be mad indeed to even try to attempt to create such a monstrosity, right?

Well dear readers, Faux L’Beau is one such mad hatter. Take a gander at this here TikTok video and you’ll see what I mean. Look at the majesty. How did Faux L’Beau do that? Is there a steel rod inside that thing keeping it upright? Did Faux weld it? How much does it weigh? How does it balance on Faux’s head? How tall is it because I cannot see the top.

If God is real, then this Doug Dimmadome cosplay is the Second Coming of Christ, as far as I’m concerned. This costume has sent me so far that I may as well have been raptured. Well done, Faux L’Beau. By the power vested in me, I hereby bestow upon you the title of Emperor of the Internet.

(featured image: Nickelodeon)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]