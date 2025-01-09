‘Expose Trump as an imbecile’: Trump’s new United States map is under fire by the internet

Is that a curiously patriotic coffee stain? No, that’s a map of the United States—redrawn by Donald Trump himself.

The internet is currently flaming Trump as a “petulant six-year-old” for sharing his fantastical take on the the dimensions of the United States, whose borders he reworked in order include the entirety of Canada. Trump’s colorful map comes on the heels of his frequent declaration that Canada will be the “51st State” of the Union, and that the northern nation’s former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was nothing more than its “governor.” According to X, the map is not the work of a creative cartographer, but a total “imbecile.”

This is not funny. This redrawn map of the U.S.-Canada border only serves to expose Trump as an imbecile who possesses the maturity of a petulant six-year-old child. ?? pic.twitter.com/8MRDL2uSn7 — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) January 8, 2025

“This is not funny” writes one user of Trump’s map. Not funny “ha-ha” no, but funny ridiculous? Certainly. Trump’s suggestion of Canadian statehood was met with bipartisan pushback from leading figures in Canada’s Liberal and Conservative parties. Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre dragged Trump’s declaration on X, writing “Canada will never be the 51st State. Period.”

Meanwhile, former Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said that there’s “not a snowball’s chance in hell” of Canadian annexation. While Trump has threatened that he intends to claim Canada through the use of “economic force,” many believe that his comments are simply made to troll the U.S.’s northern neighbor. The internet continues to troll Trump right back.

The maple leaf really sells it.

Canada has ~40 million people who expect universal healthcare, minimum wage of $14-19, better childhood education, subsidized college, and more social safety net benefits than the US offers.

Wonder how they’ll vote ? — Ana’s Mom → BlueSky (@XiXi3210) January 8, 2025

This user points out that Trump would be a fool to try an annex Canada, as its citizens accustomed to progressive polices would run him out of office on a rail. Mount Royal University’s Duane Bratt, a political science professor with a focus on Canadian foreign policy, would likely agree. “I don’t think he realizes that Canada would be a Democratic state” said Bratt of Trump’s dream of Canadian statehood. “We would be a blue state the size of California.” Considering that California has 54 electoral votes, another blue state of California’s size could effectively prevent Republicans from ever holding executive office again.

I didn’t even know a president could do this — Neelan (@neelanism) January 8, 2025

“I didn’t even know a president could do this,” writes another user. Long story short, he can’t. Well, he could try – but it would be a deeply unpopular foreign policy disaster. Prof. Bratt reminds that the United States once tried and failed to invade Canada during the War of 1812, and later toyed with the idea of annexation during the “Manifest Destiny” years of the mid-19th century. In the 20th Century, Canada and the United States became “fierce allies” whose respective soldiers fought and died for one another in multiple foreign wars. “Do we want to go back to 1812, the 1860s? Maybe Trump does, but I’m not too sure Americans do, or Canadians do,” Bratt concluded.

It's O Canada. Not Oh Canada. — Bubbe Wokestein ??? ??✡️ (@veggieto) January 8, 2025

Trump also forgot this Canadian staple: there’s no “h” in “O Canada.”

Guys i don’t think Trump is joking ? pic.twitter.com/YlNMKCo4eP — Politics Sloth ?????? (#1 reply guy) (@SockDemFan) January 8, 2025

Trump’s call for a “51st State” may sound like nothing more than mockery, but this user isn’t so sure. While Trump hasn’t yet escalated his threat toward Canada past “economic force,” he has refused to rule out more drastic measures in order to claim other pieces of the globe. When asked at a press conference if he would use the military in order to claim control over Greenland and the Panama Canal—two other foreign controlled locations he’s had an eye on—Trump said that wouldn’t rule it out. He claims that both locations should fall under U.S. control for “economic security.”

Unhinged senior citizen — Ander  Tierrez (@AnderTierrez) January 8, 2025

While Trump’s map of Canada is anxiety provoking, some hope that it’s nothing more than the ravings of an “unhinged senior citizen.” At the ripe old age of 78, Trump fits the bill.

