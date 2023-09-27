EXCLUSIVE: Lara Pickle’s Debut Graphic Novel Proves Magic Can’t Solve Burnout

Apparently, even magic can’t save you from experiencing burnout in your early 20s. In Spanish-Romanian artist Lara Pickle’s debut graphic novel, I Feel Awful, Thanks, a young witch named Joana lands her dream job in her favorite city and is shocked to her core when everything else doesn’t fall perfectly into place.

Once she nabs a potion creation job with a London-based coven, Joana thinks she’s all set. Then she realizes the visceral horror of trying to find a flat, discovers that even a job she likes is stressful, and has to go through her move entirely by herself. Slowly, she figures things out, but doubt sits on her shoulder whispering in her.

It’s hard not to feel fatigued and sad when you’re making a huge life transition with very little support. Luckily, Joana is able to find a therapist who helps her manage her mental health and develop coping mechanisms—which will hopefully help her tame the angry dragons inside her.

“I created this comic in the hopes that if people identify with it, then it will serve as a gentle reminder that they’re not alone,” Pickle said in the announcement. “It’s very important to give visibility to mental health issues because the more we talk about them and how differently they appear and affect us, the easier it will be for everyone—ourselves included—to be kinder to us.”

Check out the cover of I Feel Awful, Thanks, which is slated for release next spring from Oni Press.

(Oni Press)

“Like many Oni fan favorites such as Sheets and Mooncakes, I Feel Awful, Thanks explores deep, meaningful themes with a sweetly spooky exterior,” said Oni Press editor-in-chief Sierra Hahn. “When Joana’s life becomes overwhelming and her emotions start closing in, a professional therapist is able to help Joana address her feelings and the root of her problems for the better. This book invites readers of all ages to explore emotions, mental health, and the positive power of therapy as they travel alongside Joana on her magical journey.”

I Feel Awful, Thanks will be available in stores on March 4, 2024.

(featured image: Oni Press)

