Rebellious Comics That Fascists Hate: The 2023 Ignatz Awards Winners

A screencap from the 2023 Ignatz Awards livestream, taken just before the awards began. Behind a falling brick background, "IGNATZ AWARDS" is written in blue, pink and yellow text. Above this in smaller letters, "SPX 2023, presented by Crowdfundr" is written.

This weekend marked the 26th annual Ignatz Awards as part of the 2023 Small Press Expo in Bethesda, Maryland. The Ignatz Award, named after the brick-loving character of the same name from George Herriman’s Krazy Kat comic strip (hence the literal brick as an award), celebrates the best, weirdest, most innovative and outstanding in small press and created-owned comics, and this year’s winners are no exception.

Ngozi Ukazu, creator of Check, Please! and a 2019 Ignatz Award winner herself, delivered this year’s keynote speech and set the tone for the entire event, opening up with comments about how comics are under attack and desperately need a union.

“Esteemed guests of SPX 2023: comic festivals like this one, rooms like this one, functions like these? This is where we make things right,” Ukazu said. Speaking about fighting against book bans, she added, “By creating art and being a person of color, you rebel. By creating art and being queer, you rebel. By creating and being differently abled, you rebel! By creating art and making and telling the stories of people who cannot create art themselves, you rebel. Every single one of these nominees is a rebel.”

With Black, Asian, MENA/SWANA, queer, trans and activist comics and cartoonists sweeping the 2023 Ignatz awards, it’s fair to say that some great rebellious comics are being amplified. Highlights also include a speech from Olivia Stephens upon winning Outstanding Artist for her self-published comic Darlin’ and Her Other Names. While not there in person, Stephens’ prepared speech, which served as the sendoff for the show, serves as a wonderful reminder, stating “May we all endeavor to keep making our terrible, beautiful, angry, happy, disgusting art that keeps a fascist motherfucker up at night.” Check out the full list of nominees, with winners highlighted in bold, below:

Joan Zahra Dark

Joan Zahra Dark (they/them) is a freelance writer, organizer, and interdisciplinary artist. They love talking about queer comics, stories that can only be told through interactive mediums, worker cooperatives and gay robots. They’re based in Queens, NYC.