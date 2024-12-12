Everyone’s favorite duo is back to honor Glen Powell as one of the Entertainers of the Year for EW

Glen Powell has been having a stellar year. The Twisters star kicked off 2024 with the release of Anyone But You and then came Hit Man by Richard Linklater before his summer blockbuster. To celebrate his fantastic slate, he was awarded one of Entertainment Weekly‘s Entertainers of the Year!

Who better to write a piece about him than his co-stars? Powell starred in Anyone But You opposite Sydney Sweeney and the Immaculate star penned a letter about him. In it, she shared how his warm and charming energy even exists through Zoom and what working with him meant to her. She shared stories about his love for his family, why he is someone that was so wonderful to work with, and more!

But the part that I loved reading the most was Sweeney talking about Powell’s love for storytelling. It comes across in his work. He cares about the audience and the movie he is making and it is what makes his filmography so fascinating to watch. As Sweeney wrote, his work will “leave you feeling something” and it is the truth.

“Glen has never lost his love for storytelling or his innate understanding of who his audience is. He’s not chasing validation or trying to prove something to the world; instead, he’s deeply invested in making people happy,” she wrote. “His goal is always to create experiences that resonate, entertain, and leave you feeling something — whether it’s joy, hope, or inspiration. And he’s been doing a pretty damn good job at it.”

Every time someone talks about working with him, it is great!

Every time one of Powell’s co-stars talk about him, it makes you wonder if there’s ever been a person who has met him who hasn’t loved him. Honestly, it says a lot about who Powell is that so many of his former co-stars can say nothing but good things about him. Adria Arjona recently talked about how she wants to work with him again, Tom Cruise comes to his movie premieres; they just all love him as a person.

And Sweeney went on in her piece to talk about how he is the movie star we all want him to be. “Thoughtful, caring, and a goofball in the best way, Glen is everything you’d want a movie star to be,” she wrote. “But beyond the star power, he’s simply someone who makes the people around him better. I don’t know if I’ll ever have another experience quite like the one I shared with Glen. He made it special, and I’ll forever be grateful for the memories we created, both on and off screen. Glen Powell is a rare gem, and the world is lucky to have him, and I’m so happy for the recognition he so much deserves.”

So here is to Powell, one of the entertainers of the year! As someone who is obsessed with his work, I think that Sweeney hit the nail on the head with this. It’s everything I ever wanted him to be and it is nice to see how much his fellow actors love him.



