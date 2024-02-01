Every New Movie Coming to Netflix in 2024

Netflix has revealed its full slate of movies for 2024, which includes highly anticipated films like Richard Linklater’s Hit Man and Adam Sandler’s strange sci-fi drama Spaceman, directorial debuts from Jerry Seinfeld and Anna Kendrick, and a few documentaries and animated features, too.

Netflix released a handful of original films in January, but those are just the tip of a gigantic content iceberg. February kicks off with Orion and the Dark, a new animated children’s film written by Charlie Kaufman of all people, which sends it straight to the top of my watchlist. The rest of the year brings new films from John Ridley, Tyler Perry (a serious one and a silly one!), the long-awaited Beverly Hills Cop sequel (which actually looks pretty good), a new Ultraman movie, and—just in time for Valentine’s Day—a true crime doc about the perils of online dating.

Keep reading for all the new original movies coming to Netflix in 2024.

Orion and the Dark (February 2)

(Netflix)

“Orion seems a lot like your average elementary school kid—shy, unassuming, harboring a secret crush. But underneath his seemingly normal exterior, Orion is a ball of adolescent anxiety, completely consumed by irrational fears of bees, dogs, the ocean, cell phone waves, murderous gutter clowns, even falling off a cliff. But of all his fears, the thing he’s the most afraid of is what he confronts on a nightly basis: the dark. So when the literal embodiment of his worst fear pays a visit, Dark whisks Orion away on a roller coaster ride around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of in the night. As the unlikely pair grow closer, Orion must decide if he can learn to accept the unknown—to stop letting fear control his life and finally embrace the joy of living.” Written by Charlie Kaufman (I’m Thinking of Ending Things), Orion and the Dark features the voices of Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett, Colin Hanks, Natasia Demetriou, Golda Rosheuvel, Nat Faxon, Aparna Nancherla, Ike Barinholtz, Carla Gugino, and Werner Herzog.

Lover, Stalker, Killer (February 9)

(Netflix)

“Dave was recently out of a long-term relationship and eager to restart his romantic life, so he did what most people do: He tried online dating. Liz and Cari were two of his most promising connections, both single moms with winning personalities who helped bring him out of his shell in different ways. It should have been an opportunity for this hard-working, devoted dad to enjoy a second chance at casual romance, but it turned into a twisted love triangle, putting Dave and everyone he cared about at risk. Using interviews with those involved—including the law enforcement officers who cracked the case—alongside vivid reenactments that bring viewers into the tension and paranoia of Dave’s four-year nightmare, this feature documentary from Curious Films (Running with the Devil) and director Sam Hobkinson (Fear City: New York vs The Mafia), deftly assembles the pieces of a mind-bending true tale of harassment, digital deception, and murder in America’s heartland.”

Players (February 14)

(Netflix)

“New York sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) has spent years devising successful hook-up ‘plays’ with best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) and their crew. While it has led to countless one-night stands over the years, following their playbook comes with a strict set of ground rules—chief among them: you can’t build a relationship from a play. When Mack unexpectedly falls for her latest target, charming war correspondent Nick (Tom Ellis), she begins to rethink the game entirely. As the lines between work, fun, friendship, and romance begin to blur, Mack must learn what it takes to go from simply scoring to playing for keeps.” Players also stars Joel Courtney, Ego Nwodim, and Liza Koshy.

Einstein and the Bomb (February 16)

(Netflix)

“Using Einstein’s words only—his speeches, letters and interviews—to script his dialogue, this innovative docu-drama from BBC Studios (The Anthrax Attacks, the Emmy winning The Surgeon’s Cut) fuses dramatic sequences with archive footage of Einstein’s life as it unfolds across both world wars, the rise and fall of fascism, the advent of the atomic age. The result is a uniquely insightful and moving portrait of one of the greatest thinkers of the 20th Century and beyond.”

Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa (February 23)

(Netflix)

“When criminal defense attorney Mea Harper (Kelly Rowland) takes on the murder case of artist Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), the truth isn’t as obvious as it seems. While she tries to determine the innocence or guilt of her cagy-yet-seductive client, it is uncovered that everyone is guilty of something. Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa explores what happens when burning desire takes hold and things get hot … and dangerous.”

Through My Window: Looking at You (February 23)

“After the events of the summer, Ares and Raquel can’t find a way to continue their relationship and decide to go their separate ways. But when they meet again in the winter in Barcelona, the love and desire they feel for each other is undeniable. Will they be able to find a way to get back together?” Through My Window: Looking at You stars Clara Galle and Julio Peña.

Code 8 Part II (February 28)

(Netflix)

“In a world where 4% of the population are born with abnormal powers and heavily policed by high-tech robotics, an ex-con teams up with the drug lord he despises to protect a young girl from a corrupt police sergeant.” Code 8 Part II stars Robbie Amell, Stephen Amell, Alex Mallari Jr., Sirena Gulamgaus, Jean Yoon, and Aaron Abrams.

Spaceman (March 1)

(Netflix)

“Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late. Directed by Johan Renck and based on the novel Spaceman of Bohemia, the film also stars Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.”

Damsel (March 8)

(Netflix)

In this fantasy-action movie from Juan Carlos Fresnadillo (28 Weeks Later), “A dutiful damsel agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to find the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to repay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.” Damsel stars Millie Bobby Brown, Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Angela Bassett.

Irish Wish (March 15)

(Netflix)

“When the love of her life gets engaged to her best-friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely.” Irish Wish stars Lindsay Lohan, Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan, Jacinta Mulcahy, and Jane Seymour.

Shirley (March 22)

(Netflix)

Directed by John Ridley, Shirley “tells the story of the first Black congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for president of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.” Shirley stars Regina King, Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick, Amirah Vann, W. Earl Brown, Brad James, and Reina King, with André Holland and Terrence Howard.

The Casagrandes Movie (March 22)

(Netflix)

“After a surprise family trip to Mexico derails Ronnie Anne’s birthday plans, she is determined to prove that she’s old enough to do her own thing – even if it means confronting an ancient preteen demigod whose angst has apocalyptic potential!” The Casagrandes Movie stars Izabella Alvarez, Sumalee Montano, Paulina Chávez, Angélica Aragón, Sonia Manzano, Kate del Castillo, and Cristo Fernández.

The Beautiful Game (March 29)

(Netflix)

“The Beautiful Game follows a team of English homeless footballers, led by their coach Mal (Bill Nighy), who travel from London to Rome to compete in a global annual football tournament—The Homeless World Cup. At the last minute they decide to bring with them a talented striker, Vinny (Micheal Ward), but he must confront his own issues and once-promising past, in order to help the team win the cup and move on with his own life. In Rome, just as in life, everything’s to play for.”

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (April 12)

“After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he’s found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo—until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.”

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19)

(Netflix)

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.” Zack Snyder’s sequel stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae,

and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of Jimmy.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story (May 3)

(Netflix)

“Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.” Joining Seinfeld are Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Bill Burr, Daniel Levy, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Adrian Martinez, Sarah Cooper, and Fred Armisen.

Mother of the Bride (May 9)

(Netflix)

“Lana’s daughter Emma returns from abroad and drops a bombshell: she’s getting married. In Thailand. In a month! Things only get worse when Lana learns that the man who captured Emma’s heart is the son of the man who broke hers years ago.” Mother of the Bride was directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls) and stars Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Benjamin Bratt, Rachael Harris, Sean Teale, and Chad Michael Murray.

Thelma the Unicorn (May 17)

(Netflix)

“Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamourous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost. Thelma the Unicorn is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Lynn Wang (Unikitty!).” Thelma the Unicorn features the voices of Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Maliaka Mitchell, Ally Dixon, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, and Jon Heder.

Hit Man (June 7)

(Netflix)

“Inspired by an unbelievable true story, a strait-laced professor discovers he has a hidden talent as a fake hit man. He meets his match in a client who steals his heart and ignites a powder keg of deception, delight, and mixed-up identities.” Directed by Richard Linklater, Hit Man stars Glen Powell and Adria Arjona.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F (July 3)

(Netflix)

“Detective Axel Foley (Eddie Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Taylour Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold) and John Taggart (John Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.” Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F also stars Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot, and Kevin Bacon.

The Union (August 16)

(Netflix)

“Mike (Mark Wahlberg), a down-to-earth construction worker from Jersey, is quickly thrust into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) recruits him on a high-stakes US intelligence mission.” The Union also stars Mike Colter, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jessica De Gouw, Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, and J.K. Simmons.

Trigger Warning (Summer 2024)

“A skilled Special Forces commando (Jessica Alba) takes ownership of her father’s bar after he suddenly dies, and soon finds herself at odds with a violent gang running rampant in her hometown.” Trigger Warning stars Jessica Alba, Mark Webber, Tone Bell, Jake Weary, Gabriel Basso, and Anthony Michael Hall.

Atlas

(Netflix)

“Atlas Shepherd (Jennifer Lopez), a brilliant but misanthropic data analyst with a deep distrust of artificial intelligence, joins a mission to capture a renegade robot with whom she shares a mysterious past. But when plans go awry, her only hope of saving the future of humanity from AI is to trust it.” Atlas also stars Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Gregory J. Cohan, Abraham Popoola, Lana Parrilla, and Mark Strong.

Back in Action

(Netflix)

“Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.” Directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses), Back in Action stars Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler, Glenn Close, Andrew Scott, Jamie Demetriou, McKenna Roberts, and Rylan Jackson.

Blame the Game

In this German film, “A young man meets his new girlfriend’s friends for the first time at their regular game night, putting him under pressure to make a good impression. But then suddenly, her ex shows up as well.” Blame the Game stars Anna Maria Mühe, Janina Uhse, Dennis Mojen, Edin Hasanovic, Axel Stein, Stephan Luca, Taneshia Abt, Maximilian Meyer-Bretschneider, and Bernd Hölscher.

Carry-On

(Netflix)

In the latest action film from Jaume Collet-Serra (Non-Stop), “A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.” Carry-On stars Taron Egerton, Jason Bateman, Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brener, and Dean Norris.

A Family Affair

(Netflix)

“A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman (Joey King), her mother (Nicole Kidman) and her movie star boss (Zac Efron) as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.” A Family Affair also stars Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates.

Family Pack

(Netflix)

“After discovering a mysterious card game, a family is thrust back in time to a medieval village where they must fend off dangerous werewolves each night.” Family Pack hails from France and stars Franck Dubosc, Jean Reno, and Suzanne Clement.

Ferry 2

In the Belgian film Ferry 2, “After losing everything, Ferry retired for a life below the radar, far away from Brabant. On the surface, he seems to be doing well, surrounded by superficial contacts. But deep down, his inner voice haunts him, preventing true happiness. Ferry’s past is filled with violence, lies, and a trail of betrayal. He battles with his conscience while trying to keep a low profile. Why would our tough yet charming drug lord come out of retirement for one last trick ..?”

Heart of the Hunter

“A spy thriller film based on the acclaimed novel by Deon Meyer, Heart of the Hunter is a story about Zuko Kumalo who’s on the run from the Presidential Intelligence Agency (PIA) across the expanse of Southern Africa. Because Zuko—on a stolen motorbike—is racing towards information that could bring down the government. The PIA thinks Zuko is easy prey. A simple man, a laborer. They don’t know about his past. There will be hell to pay.”

His Three Daughters

Written and directed by Azazel Jacobs (French Exit), His Three Daughters is “A tense, captivating, and touching portrait of family dynamics starring Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen, and Natasha Lyonne as sisters who converge after their father’s health declines.”

Incoming

“Four freshmen (Mason Thames, Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed, and Raphael Alejandro) navigate the terrors of adolescence at their first-ever party.” Incoming also stars Bobby Cannavale and Kaitlin Olson.

Ibelin

“Mats Steen, a Norwegian gamer, died of a degenerative muscular disease at the age of 25. His parents mourned what they thought had been a lonely and isolated life, when they started receiving messages from online friends around the world.”

It’s What’s Inside

(Netflix)

In It’s What’s Inside, “A pre-wedding party descends into an existential nightmare when an estranged friend shows up with a mysterious suitcase.” This horror hit from Sundance stars Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Devon Terrell, Gavin Leatherwood,

Reina Hardesty, Nina Bloomgarden, and David Thompson.

Lonely Planet

“A reclusive novelist arrives at a prestigious writer’s retreat in Morocco, hoping the remote setting will unlock her writer’s block. While there, she meets a young man—what starts as an acquaintanceship evolves into an intoxicating, life-altering love affair.” Lonely Planet was written and directed by Susannah Grant (In Her Shoes) and stars Laura Dern, Liam Hemsworth, and Diana Silvers.

Meet Me Next Christmas

“In pursuit of a fairy-tale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert.” Meet Me Next Christmas stars Christina Milian, Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, and Wesley French.

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

“Lhakpa Sherpa was the first Nepali woman to completely summit and survive Mount Everest. For anyone else, that might be the greatest challenge and achievement of their life. For the unforgettable Lhakpa—the funny, no-nonsense, and fiercely determined subject of this extraordinary documentary—it was just the start.

Our Little Secret

In Our Little Secret, “Two resentful exes are forced to spend Christmas under the same roof after discovering that their current partners are siblings.” Lindsay Lohan’s second Netflix movie of the year also stars Kristin Chenoweth, Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Chris Parnell, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky, Henry Czerny, Katie Baker, Ash Santos, Jake Brennan, and Brian Unger.

Pedro Páramo

(Netflix)

“Based on the acclaimed novel by Juan Rulfo, Pedro Páramo tells the story of Juan Preciado who returns to Comala after his mother’s death in an attempt to find his long-lost father.” Directed by acclaimed cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (Killers of the Flower Moon, Barbie), Pedro Páramo stars Manuel García-Rulfo, Tenoch Huerta, Ilse Salas, Mayra Batalla, Héctor Kotsifakis, Roberto Sosa, Dolores Heredia, Giovanna Zacarías, Noé Hernández, and Yoshira Escárrega.

Power

(Netflix)

“Driven to contain threats to social order, American policing has exploded in scope and scale over hundreds of years. Now, it can be described by one word: power.”

Rez Ball

“In the heart of Chuska, New Mexico, the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage, face their greatest challenge. After the loss of their star player, the team must unite like never before to keep their dreams of a state championship alive. This is more than just a game; it’s a journey of resilience and unity, a true underdog story deeply rooted in Native American culture and spirit. Inspired by the celebrated novel Canyon Dreams by Michael Powell and the groundbreaking New York Times articles that laid its foundation.” Directed by Sydney Freeland, Rez Ball stars Jessica Matten, Julia Jones, Amber Midthunder, Kiowa Gordon, Dallas Goldtooth, Cody Lightning, Ernest Tsosie, and introducing Kauchani Bratt, along with newcomers Devin Sampson-Craig, River Rayne Thomas, Jojo Jackson, Avery Hale, Hunter Redhorse Arthur, Henry Wilson Jr, Jaren K. Robledo, Damian Henry Castellane, Kusem Goodwin, and Zoey Reyes.

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie

(Netflix)

In the new SpongeBob SquarePants movie, “When Bikini Bottom and all its denizens are suddenly scooped out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob SquarePants journey to Texas to save the town from a villainous plot.” Saving Bikini Bottom features the voices of Carolyn Lawrence, Tom Kenny, Wanda Sykes, Clancy Brown, Bill Fagerbakke, Mr. Lawrence, Rodger Bumpass, Johnny Knoxville, Craig Robinson, Grey DeLisle, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, and Matty Cardarople.

Scoop

“An hour of television can change everything. Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper, and Rufus Sewell star in this behind-the-scenes account of Prince Andrew’s infamous Newsnight interview, revealing the story of the women who secured the scoop of the decade.”

Six Triple Eight

(Netflix)

“Six Triple Eight tells the inspiring true story of the incredible and brave women of the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to be stationed overseas during World War II.” Directed by Tyler Perry, the film stars Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson,

Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Dean Norris, Sam

Waterston, Susan Sarandon, and Oprah Winfrey.

Spellbound

(Netflix)

“Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. Spellbound is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek) with original score from EGOT-winning composer Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Glenn Slater (Tangled). A Netflix Film from Skydance Animation, Spellbound boasts an all-star voice cast led by Rachel Zegler, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, and Tituss Burgess.”

The Deliverance

In the new drama from Lee Daniels (Precious), “When Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mom, moves her mother and children into a new home, strange occurrences begin to happen, and child protective services suspects Ebony of child abuse. But when these occurrences reveal to be demonic, Ebony not only has to battle the system for her children, but she soon finds herself in a spiritual battle against a demon for her faith, her life, and for the souls of her children. Inspired by a true story.” The Deliverance stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Mo’nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, and Tasha Smith, with Omar Epps, Caleb Mclaughlin, and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor.

The Imaginary

(Netflix)

“Studio Ponoc’s The Imaginary portrays the depths of humanity and creativity through the eyes of young Amanda and her imaginary companion, Rudger. Their fantastical adventures launched from her attic, lead them to discover a magical world of creatures and places never before seen until a sinister force threatens to destroy their imaginary world and the friendship within it. Directed by renowned animator Yoshiyuki Momose (Spirited Away, The Tale of The Princess Kaguya), The Imaginary is an unforgettable adventure of love, loss, and the healing power of imagination.”

The Piano Lesson

“Set in 1936 Pittsburgh during the aftermath of the Great Depression, The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family in the Doaker Charles household and an heirloom, the family piano, which documents the family history through carvings made by their enslaved ancestor.” Directed by Malcolm Washington, The Piano Lesson stars Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Ray Fisher, Danielle Deadwyler, Michael Potts, Corey Hawkins, and Erykah Badu.

The Platform 2

This sequel to cult-favorite Spanish film The Platform stars Milena Smit and Hovik Keuchkerian.

The Shadow Strays

“Codename 13, a 17-year-old trained assassin is under suspension because of a sloppy mission in Japan. The girl built a conscience when she met Monji, an 11 year old boy who lost his mother to a crime syndicate. When Monji is captured, 13 is hellbent on setting a path of destruction to rescue the boy, including going against her mentor and the organization who hires her, the Shadow.” The Shadow Strays was directed by Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, May the Devil Take You) and stars Aurora Ribero, Hana Malasan, and Ali Fikry.

The Tearsmith

(Netflix)

“Within the walls of the Grave, the orphanage where Nica grew up, a legend has always been told: that of the maker of tears, a mysterious craftsman, guilty of crafting all the fears and anxieties that inhabit the hearts of men. But at 17 years old, the time has come for Nica to leave fairy tales behind. Her biggest dream is about to come true. Mr and Mrs Milligan have started the adoption process and are ready to give her the family she has always wanted. In her new home, however, Nica is not alone. Along with her, Rigel, a restless and mysterious orphan, the last person in the world Nica would want as an adoptive brother, is also taken from the Grave. Rigel is intelligent, smart, plays the piano like an enchanting demon and has a beauty that can enchant, but his angelic appearance conceals a dark nature.”

That Christmas

(Netflix)

“Based on the charming trilogy of children’s books by beloved multi award-winning writer/director Richard Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Love Actually, Yesterday), That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys! This heartwarming comedy from Locksmith Animation marks Curtis’ first foray into animation, serving as the film’s writer and executive producer, and also the feature directorial debut of renowned animation veteran Simon Otto (Love, Death & Robots, How to Train Your Dragon films).”

Time Cut

In Time Cut, “A teenage girl travels back to the early 2000s to stop a vicious killer from murdering her sister.” Directed by Hannah Macpherson, Time Cut stars Madison Bailey, Antonia Gentry, Michael Shanks, and Griffin Gluck.

Ultraman: Rising

(Netflix)

“When Tokyo is threatened by rising monster attacks, an all-star athlete reluctantly returns home to take on the mantle of Ultraman, discovering that his greatest challenge isn’t fighting giant monsters—it’s raising one.”

Uglies

“In a futuristic world that imposes a cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally is eager for her turn to join the rest of society. But when a friend runs away, Tally embarks on a journey to save her that upends everything she thought she wanted.” Directed by McG, Uglies stars Joey King, Keith Powers, Chase Stokes, Brianne Tju, Jan Luis, Charmin Lee, and Laverne Cox.

Uprising

“Set in the Joseon era, during a tumultuous time in the aftermaths of war, Uprising takes viewers on a gripping journey through the lives of two childhood friends turned adversaries: a slave with remarkable martial prowess who struggles to break free from an unjust servitude and his master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family. The film is produced and co-written by Park Chan-wook of Decision to Leave and Old Boy.” Directed by Kim Sang-man, this South Korean film stars Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Cha Seung-won, Kim Shin-rock, Jin Sun-kyu, and Jung Sung-il.

Woman of the Hour

(Netflix)

Anna Kendrick stars in her directorial debut, which tells “The stranger-than-fiction story of an aspiring actress in 1970s Los Angeles and a serial killer in the midst of a yearslong murder spree, whose lives intersect when they’re cast on an episode of The Dating Game.” Woman of the Hour co-stars Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale, Nicolette Robinson, Pete Holmes, Autumn Best, Kathryn Gallagher, and Kelley Jakle.

Joy

“Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978, the world’s first ‘test-tube- baby’, and the tireless 10-year journey to make it possible. Told through the perspective of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to unlock the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilization (IVF).”

