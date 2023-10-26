Charming Book ‘Orion and the Dark’ To Become Charming Animated Film

Emma Yarlett’s charming picture book Orion and the Dark is getting the movie treatment. With a claymation animation style reminiscent of Wallace and Gromit and Coraline, Orion and the Dark promises a charming watch for the whole family.

So whether your kids are fans of the book already or you’re looking for something to watch together that won’t make you want to climb the walls (as much as you love it, you just can’t do Bluey again right now), you might want to add this one to your movie night schedule. Here’s what we know so far.

What’s the release date for Orion and the Dark?

So far all we know is that Orion and the Dark is coming to Netflix sometime in 2024. Obviously we’ll update you when we get a more specific release date, as well as a trailer.

Who’s behind it?

Orion and the Dark is a DreamWorks Animation film, written by Charlie Kaufman (Adaptation, I’m Thinking of Ending Things), and directed by Sean Charmat.

Who’s voicing the characters?

Jacob Tremblay (Room, Good Boys) is voicing the titular Orion with Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell, I, Tonya) voicing the Dark. In one of those wonderfully bizarre casting choices that so often crop up in animated movies, the iconic Werner Herzog, pioneer of New German Cinema, will also be voicing someone—or something—as yet unspecified. Perhaps he’ll be joining us as narrator?

What’s the story?

Orion is a shy little boy who’s scared of everything: bees, cell phones, the ocean, dogs, “murderous gutter clowns” (hmm, wonder if someone let him stay up late and watch something he shouldn’t have?), and more. But his biggest fear of all is the dark, so naturally when the Dark itself turns up to convince him not to be afraid anymore, Orion is suspicious—which is when the Dark takes him on a magical journey all about learning to overcome, or at least live with, your fears.

