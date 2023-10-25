‘Ultraman: Rising’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, And More

Ultraman (not to be confused with Omniman or Superman) is getting a new movie. The movie is based on the Ultraman franchise, a Japanese sci-fi created by Eiji Tsuburaya, which began with Ultra Q and Ultraman in 1966. The franchise has dozens of films, shows, and video games under its name, with Netflix having produced an animated series, which ran from 2019 to 2023.

Release Window

The release window is reportedly 2024, though there is currently no word on whether the film has been / will be delayed by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Cast

The cast has yet to be announced, but we may get more information at Netflix’s Geeked Week from November 6th to November 12th.

Plot

The plot synopsis is, as follows:

Ken Sato, a superstar baseball player who returns to Japan to become the latest hero to carry the mantle of Ultraman. His plans go awry, however, when he is compelled to raise a newborn kaiju monster the offspring of his greatest enemy as his own child. Sato will also have to contend with his relationship with his estranged father and the schemes of the Kaiju Defense Force.

We do not know if this movie is a sequel to the animated Netflix series.

More

The film is being directed by Shannon Tindle and John Aoshima, as well as written by Tindle and Marc Haimes. It is the theatrical directorial debut of both Tindle and Aoshima, however, both have previously directed animated TV/miniseries. Tindle directed Lost Ollie, another Netflix original, while Aoshima has directed TV animation in DuckTales and Gravity Falls. Both directors also worked on Kubo and the Two Strings, an amazing stop-motion animated movie.

The film is currently listed as an animated, action, adventure, fantasy, and sci-fi movie. Animation is reportedly being handled by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) in partnership with Tsuburaya Productions.

