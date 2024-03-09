‘Euphoria’ Star Needs Season 3 So She Can Pay Rent

Fans of the hit HBO series Euphoria are desperate for a third season of the award-winning show, but perhaps not as desperate as one of the series’ stars. Actor and comedian Nika King posted a clip from her stand-up show online, discussing how the delay has impacted her.

King, who plays Leslie Bennett, mother to Zendaya’s Rue, shared the clip of her stand-up show on TikTok, writing “Please stop asking me about S3.” In the TikTok, King discusses how the season 3 delay has left her struggling to pay rent.

“Season 3 is coming out … I don’t f***ing know. Don’t ask me. I don’t know. It’s one of those things, people are like, ‘We need Season 3.’ I’m like, ‘Bitch, I need Season 3. I haven’t paid my rent in six months.”

There’s the perception that Hollywood is filled with A-listers earning millions from film and TV. But most working actors struggle to get by in a city with extremely high living costs and often low pay. This was exacerbated by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, where actors and writers went on strike to demand fairer wages and residuals.

Though the actors’ demands were mostly met, the strike has had knock-on effects as many productions were delayed or put on hold. As a result, actors, writers, and crew members spent months out of work and on the picket lines. King joked about seeing one of her co-stars out and about saying, “Zendaya’s over in Paris at Fashion Week, I’m like bitch come home! I need you. Mama needs you. Y’all laughing, and I’m serious.”

Despite starring in the most popular show on HBO, King states she hasn’t booked anything in six months. “I thought my career was on the rise after Euphoria. I thought I was good. It don’t work that way. I called Taraji and she was like, ‘Bitch, get used to it.'” Though she may be saying all this during a stand-up comedy set, these comments remind us that Hollywood is no joke and can be brutal for actors looking to make a stable living.

Season three has faced hurdle after hurdle, with the strikes playing just one part in the production’s delay. Series creator Sam Levinson also took time off to work on the critically panned HBO series The Idol. Levinson is reportedly working on season three, but given that he is the ONLY series writer, it could take some time for him to finish scripting the season. During the hiatus, series star Zendaya has worked on three separate movies including A24’s Be My Baby, Dune: Part 2, and Challengers.

The Euphoria family has also suffered its share of tragedies. Kevin Turen, co-founder of Little Lamb Productions with Sam and Ashley Levinson, passed away in 2023. And breakout star Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco, sadly died in July of 2023.

(featured image: Eddy Chen/HBO)

